Internazionale vs Barcelona Preview

Internazionale vs Barcelona Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 10th December 2019 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Inter Milan host Barcelona in this must-win game as they look to reach the Champions League’s knockout stages.

The Italians are currently second in their group but they are level on points with Borussia Dortmund who are expected to get a home win against Slavia Prague.

Inter are unbeaten at home in the Champions League this season but they also face a Barcelona side that is unbeaten both home and away in the competition this season so the stakes are high for them.

Inter have been in fine form lately and they come into this game unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions.

The Italians have also lost just one of their last ten competitive games and that was away in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona also come here in a fine run of form. The Catalans have won their last six matches in all competitions and their only loss in their last ten games was a shock defeat at Levante in early November.

Barcelona hasn’t lost any of their last five games against Inter and they have won three of those matches, although those wins have been at the Camp Nou.