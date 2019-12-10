Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 11th December 2019 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Jose Mourinho will take his Tottenham side to the Allianz Arena having already secured qualification to the knockout stages.

Bayern Munich have also guaranteed their participation in the knockout stages and they are also finishing top of the group regardless of the outcome of this game.

One of the performances that helped Bayern reach the knockout stages was their 7-2 drubbing of Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium.

Spurs will have revenge on their mind and Bayern’s recent form shows that they are there for the taking.

The Bavarians have lost their last two games and these losses came against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern look short on confidence and they need a win here to stop their fans from turning against them, but Jose Mourinho is a master of taking advantage of these kinds of situations.

Spurs have played five games under Jose Mourinho and they have lost just one of those matches.

Their goal scoring has improved and that showed in their 5-0 win over Burnley last time out.

Bayern have lost two of their last five home games while Spurs have lost just two of their last five away games.

Robert Lewandowski is currently the Champions League’s top scorer with 10 goals while Harry Kane is the competition’s third-highest scorer on 6 goals. Both strikers will be looking to lead their teams to wins here.