Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar Preview

Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 12th December 2019 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to end their Europa League group stage as group winners when they take on AZ Alkmaar in this game but the host know that the Dutchmen are a tough team to beat.

Manchester United won their last two competitive games and those wins have been huge as they came against Tottenham and Manchester City.

The Red Devils have however, struggled against smaller teams and that is one of the reasons that they have won just two of their last five games, losing at Astana and picking up draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

AZ Alkmaar come here in fine form as they haven’t lost any of their last nine games – 8 of those matches have ended in wins for them.

The visitors have been superb in their Europa League games this season as they remain unbeaten in 5 games ahead of this final group match.

Manchester United are unbeaten at home in their last nine competitive games but they have won just three of their last five at Old Trafford.

AZ come here unbeaten in their last eight away games in all competitions. They have won their last four away games making them an opponent the red devils should take seriously. AZ have scored at least 3 goals and have kept a clean sheet in all of those matches.