Lille vs Montpellier Preview

Lille vs Montpellier

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Date: 13th December 2019

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Lille will look to recover from their 2-1 loss at Chelsea in midweek and get back to winning ways here.

Montpellier will be keen to get back to winning ways after their 3-1 home loss to PSG last time out.

Lille have won three and lost two of their last five games in all competitions.  Those two losses have come in the Champions League and they have lost just one of their last five league games.

The home side is on a run three consecutive league wins and this game offers them a chance to improve that record.

Lille are unbeaten at home in the league this season but they will consider Montpellier their biggest opponents so far and they know that their home form will play an important role if they want to qualify for the Champions League again.

Montpellier haven’t won any of their last five away games but they are unbeaten in their last three away games.

Lille have won two of their last five home games against Montpellier and they remain unbeaten the last five times they have hosted their visitors.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

