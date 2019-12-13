Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Preview

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Reale Arena Date: 14th December 2019 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Real Sociedad will be looking for their second win in six games when they welcome defending champions Barcelona for this game.

Barcelona would be keen to keep up their recent hot run of form that has seen them win all of their last six games in all competitions.

The Catalans come here in good spirits too having rested most of their star men for their last game away at Inter Milan yet they still beat the Italians 2-1.

Despite their seemingly poor run of form, Real Sociedad is currently fourth in the league table with 27 points collected so far and they would be hoping that they can finish the season inside the Europa League placings at least.

Barca has an El Clasico coming up in a few days and they need to win this to remain top as they are currently joint-top of the league standings with Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi currently leads the top scorers’ standings again as he has scored 12 league goals already and he should fancy himself getting some more goals here.

William Jose has netted seven times for the hosts already – he has scored in two of his last three games and he will fancy himself to break the clean sheet here as Barcelona have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Barcelona 20:00 Real Madrid Eibar 21:00 Granada Mallorca 13:00 Sevilla Barcelona 16:00 Deportivo Alavés Villarreal 18:30 Getafe Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Leganes 12:00 Espanyol Osasuna 14:00 Real Sociedad Real Betis 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Levante 18:30 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Valladolid 19:00 Leganes Sevilla 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 13:00 Eibar Getafe 16:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Levante Espanyol 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 16 11 2 3 43 20 +23 35 2 Real Madrid 16 10 5 1 33 12 +21 35 3 Sevilla 17 9 4 4 21 17 +4 31 4 Getafe 17 8 6 3 26 16 +10 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 7 8 2 18 10 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 17 8 4 5 28 20 +8 28 7 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 6 4 19 12 +7 27 8 Valencia 17 7 6 4 27 24 +3 27 9 Granada 17 7 3 7 24 22 +2 24 10 Osasuna 17 5 8 4 22 20 +2 23 11 Levante 17 7 2 8 22 26 -4 23 12 Real Betis 17 6 5 6 24 29 -5 23 13 Villarreal 17 6 4 7 30 25 +5 22 14 Deportivo Alavés 17 5 4 8 18 24 -6 19 15 Real Valladolid 17 4 7 6 14 20 -6 19 16 Eibar 17 4 4 9 15 28 -13 16 17 Mallorca 17 4 3 10 18 30 -12 15 18 Celta Vigo 17 3 5 9 14 25 -11 14 19 Leganes 17 2 4 11 12 28 -16 10 20 Espanyol 17 2 4 11 12 32 -20 10

Spanish Primera Results