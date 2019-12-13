Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 13, 2019 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Reale Arena

Date: 14th December 2019

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Real Sociedad will be looking for their second win in six games when they welcome defending champions Barcelona for this game.

Barcelona would be keen to keep up their recent hot run of form that has seen them win all of their last six games in all competitions.

The Catalans come here in good spirits too having rested most of their star men for their last game away at Inter Milan yet they still beat the Italians 2-1.

Despite their seemingly poor run of form, Real Sociedad is currently fourth in the league table with 27 points collected so far and they would be hoping that they can finish the season inside the Europa League placings at least.

Barca has an El Clasico coming up in a few days and they need to win this to remain top as they are currently joint-top of the league standings with Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi currently leads the top scorers’ standings again as he has scored 12 league goals already and he should fancy himself getting some more goals here.

William Jose has netted seven times for the hosts already – he has scored in two of his last three games and he will fancy himself to break the clean sheet here as Barcelona have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Preview

As Roma visit struggling Fiorentina hoping to maintain their recent fine run of form while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.