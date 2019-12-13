Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Preview
December 13, 2019
Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Reale Arena
Date: 14th December 2019
Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT
Real Sociedad will be looking for their second win in six games when they welcome defending champions Barcelona for this game.
Barcelona would be keen to keep up their recent hot run of form that has seen them win all of their last six games in all competitions.
The Catalans come here in good spirits too having rested most of their star men for their last game away at Inter Milan yet they still beat the Italians 2-1.
Despite their seemingly poor run of form, Real Sociedad is currently fourth in the league table with 27 points collected so far and they would be hoping that they can finish the season inside the Europa League placings at least.
Barca has an El Clasico coming up in a few days and they need to win this to remain top as they are currently joint-top of the league standings with Real Madrid.
Lionel Messi currently leads the top scorers’ standings again as he has scored 12 league goals already and he should fancy himself getting some more goals here.
William Jose has netted seven times for the hosts already – he has scored in two of his last three games and he will fancy himself to break the clean sheet here as Barcelona have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|December 18, 2019
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Real Madrid
|December 20, 2019
|Eibar
|21:00
|Granada
|December 21, 2019
|Mallorca
|13:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|16:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 22, 2019
|Leganes
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Osasuna
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Levante
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 3, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Leganes
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 4, 2020
|Valencia
|13:00
|Eibar
|Getafe
|16:00
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Levante
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Barcelona
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|16
|11
|2
|3
|43
|20
|+23
|35
|2
|Real Madrid
|16
|10
|5
|1
|33
|12
|+21
|35
|3
|Sevilla
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|17
|+4
|31
|4
|Getafe
|17
|8
|6
|3
|26
|16
|+10
|30
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|7
|8
|2
|18
|10
|+8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|20
|+8
|28
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|17
|7
|6
|4
|19
|12
|+7
|27
|8
|Valencia
|17
|7
|6
|4
|27
|24
|+3
|27
|9
|Granada
|17
|7
|3
|7
|24
|22
|+2
|24
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|8
|4
|22
|20
|+2
|23
|11
|Levante
|17
|7
|2
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|12
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|29
|-5
|23
|13
|Villarreal
|17
|6
|4
|7
|30
|25
|+5
|22
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|19
|15
|Real Valladolid
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|19
|16
|Eibar
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|28
|-13
|16
|17
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|3
|10
|18
|30
|-12
|15
|18
|Celta Vigo
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|25
|-11
|14
|19
|Leganes
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|28
|-16
|10
|20
|Espanyol
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|32
|-20
|10
Spanish Primera Results
|December 15, 2019
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|1 - 2
|Villarreal
|Espanyol
|2 - 2
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 2
|Mallorca
|Getafe
|2 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|December 14, 2019
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 0
|Eibar
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Granada
|1 - 2
|Levante
|December 13, 2019
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Leganes
|December 8, 2019
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Leganes
|3 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Eibar
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|December 7, 2019
|Barcelona
|5 - 2
|Mallorca
|Levante
|2 - 4
|Valencia
|Granada
|3 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Espanyol
|December 6, 2019
|Villarreal
|0 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
