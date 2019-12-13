Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview

Valencia vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Mestalla

Date: 15th December 2019

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will look to build on their Champions League heroics of midweek when they beat Ajax 1-0 at the Amsterdam Arena.

Real Madrid would be keen to get another win here as they continue to battle Barcelona for the La Liga crown.

Valencia has been in fine form of late.  They have won their last three matches in all competitions and they are currently unbeaten in their last four games.

Real Madrid has one draw and four wins from their last five matches in all competitions and this game offers them the chance to build on that ahead of the El Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

Madrid are joint-top of the league table with Barcelona and they are aware that they have to keep winning games or else they will become a few points short of the defending Champions.

Karim Benzema is enjoying a very good return to form as he has already scored 11 league goals this season and he might grab himself one here as well.

Valencia are currently 8th in the league table but they are just one point away from the top four and they would consider this a must-win in their bid to finish inside the top four again.

