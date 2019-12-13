Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview
Gamingtips Staff
December 13, 2019
Featured Articles
2019-12-13
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Mestalla
Date: 15th December 2019
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Valencia will look to build on their Champions League heroics of midweek when they beat Ajax 1-0 at the Amsterdam Arena.
Real Madrid would be keen to get another win here as they continue to battle Barcelona for the La Liga crown.
Valencia has been in fine form of late. They have won their last three matches in all competitions and they are currently unbeaten in their last four games.
Real Madrid has one draw and four wins from their last five matches in all competitions and this game offers them the chance to build on that ahead of the El Clasico meeting with Barcelona.
Madrid are joint-top of the league table with Barcelona and they are aware that they have to keep winning games or else they will become a few points short of the defending Champions.
Karim Benzema is enjoying a very good return to form as he has already scored 11 league goals this season and he might grab himself one here as well.
Valencia are currently 8th in the league table but they are just one point away from the top four and they would consider this a must-win in their bid to finish inside the top four again.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|December 18, 2019
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Real Madrid
|December 20, 2019
|Eibar
|21:00
|Granada
|December 21, 2019
|Mallorca
|13:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|16:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 22, 2019
|Leganes
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Osasuna
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Levante
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 3, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Leganes
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 4, 2020
|Valencia
|13:00
|Eibar
|Getafe
|16:00
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Levante
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Barcelona
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|16
|11
|2
|3
|43
|20
|+23
|35
|2
|Real Madrid
|16
|10
|5
|1
|33
|12
|+21
|35
|3
|Sevilla
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|17
|+4
|31
|4
|Getafe
|17
|8
|6
|3
|26
|16
|+10
|30
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|7
|8
|2
|18
|10
|+8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|20
|+8
|28
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|17
|7
|6
|4
|19
|12
|+7
|27
|8
|Valencia
|17
|7
|6
|4
|27
|24
|+3
|27
|9
|Granada
|17
|7
|3
|7
|24
|22
|+2
|24
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|8
|4
|22
|20
|+2
|23
|11
|Levante
|17
|7
|2
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|12
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|29
|-5
|23
|13
|Villarreal
|17
|6
|4
|7
|30
|25
|+5
|22
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|19
|15
|Real Valladolid
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|19
|16
|Eibar
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|28
|-13
|16
|17
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|3
|10
|18
|30
|-12
|15
|18
|Celta Vigo
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|25
|-11
|14
|19
|Leganes
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|28
|-16
|10
|20
|Espanyol
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|32
|-20
|10
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|December 15, 2019
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|1 - 2
|Villarreal
|Espanyol
|2 - 2
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 2
|Mallorca
|Getafe
|2 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|December 14, 2019
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 0
|Eibar
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Granada
|1 - 2
|Levante
|December 13, 2019
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Leganes
|December 8, 2019
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Leganes
|3 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Eibar
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|December 7, 2019
|Barcelona
|5 - 2
|Mallorca
|Levante
|2 - 4
|Valencia
|Granada
|3 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Espanyol
|December 6, 2019
|Villarreal
|0 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
Check Also
As Roma visit struggling Fiorentina hoping to maintain their recent fine run of form while ...