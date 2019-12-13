Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview

Valencia vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Mestalla Date: 15th December 2019 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will look to build on their Champions League heroics of midweek when they beat Ajax 1-0 at the Amsterdam Arena.

Real Madrid would be keen to get another win here as they continue to battle Barcelona for the La Liga crown.

Valencia has been in fine form of late. They have won their last three matches in all competitions and they are currently unbeaten in their last four games.

Real Madrid has one draw and four wins from their last five matches in all competitions and this game offers them the chance to build on that ahead of the El Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

Madrid are joint-top of the league table with Barcelona and they are aware that they have to keep winning games or else they will become a few points short of the defending Champions.

Karim Benzema is enjoying a very good return to form as he has already scored 11 league goals this season and he might grab himself one here as well.

Valencia are currently 8th in the league table but they are just one point away from the top four and they would consider this a must-win in their bid to finish inside the top four again.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Barcelona 20:00 Real Madrid Eibar 21:00 Granada Mallorca 13:00 Sevilla Barcelona 16:00 Deportivo Alavés Villarreal 18:30 Getafe Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Leganes 12:00 Espanyol Osasuna 14:00 Real Sociedad Real Betis 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Levante 18:30 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Valladolid 19:00 Leganes Sevilla 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 13:00 Eibar Getafe 16:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Levante Espanyol 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 16 11 2 3 43 20 +23 35 2 Real Madrid 16 10 5 1 33 12 +21 35 3 Sevilla 17 9 4 4 21 17 +4 31 4 Getafe 17 8 6 3 26 16 +10 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 7 8 2 18 10 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 17 8 4 5 28 20 +8 28 7 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 6 4 19 12 +7 27 8 Valencia 17 7 6 4 27 24 +3 27 9 Granada 17 7 3 7 24 22 +2 24 10 Osasuna 17 5 8 4 22 20 +2 23 11 Levante 17 7 2 8 22 26 -4 23 12 Real Betis 17 6 5 6 24 29 -5 23 13 Villarreal 17 6 4 7 30 25 +5 22 14 Deportivo Alavés 17 5 4 8 18 24 -6 19 15 Real Valladolid 17 4 7 6 14 20 -6 19 16 Eibar 17 4 4 9 15 28 -13 16 17 Mallorca 17 4 3 10 18 30 -12 15 18 Celta Vigo 17 3 5 9 14 25 -11 14 19 Leganes 17 2 4 11 12 28 -16 10 20 Espanyol 17 2 4 11 12 32 -20 10

