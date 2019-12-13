Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Emirates Stadium Date: 15th December 2019 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Arsenal host defending champions Manchester City in this game hoping to avoid a defeat and maintain the momentum they have built recently. The Gunners were without a win in nine straight games under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg, but they come here unbeaten in their last two games following their win at West Ham and draw at Standard Liege. Manchester City has fallen down the league table and their bid for the title is virtually over now unless a major slip-up occurs on the path of Liverpool and Leicester City. However, Pep Guardiola’s side take confidence from their 4-1 win in the Champions League in midweek into this game. The Cityzens have won just two of their last five games in all competitions, but they have a good head-to-head against Arsenal. City has won their last five games against Arsenal and they have also won on their last three visits to the Emirates. Arsenal’s win over West Ham was their first league win in over six games. They would be keen to build on that here, but they know that Manchester City are no joke and even a draw against the Cityzens would buy Freddie Ljungberg some time. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
