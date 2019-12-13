Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Emirates Stadium Date: 15th December 2019 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal host defending champions Manchester City in this game hoping to avoid a defeat and maintain the momentum they have built recently.

The Gunners were without a win in nine straight games under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg, but they come here unbeaten in their last two games following their win at West Ham and draw at Standard Liege.

Manchester City has fallen down the league table and their bid for the title is virtually over now unless a major slip-up occurs on the path of Liverpool and Leicester City.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side take confidence from their 4-1 win in the Champions League in midweek into this game.

The Cityzens have won just two of their last five games in all competitions, but they have a good head-to-head against Arsenal.

City has won their last five games against Arsenal and they have also won on their last three visits to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s win over West Ham was their first league win in over six games. They would be keen to build on that here, but they know that Manchester City are no joke and even a draw against the Cityzens would buy Freddie Ljungberg some time.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. West Ham United 01:00 Liverpool Everton 13:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 16:00 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Sheffield United Norwich City 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 16:00 Southampton AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Leicester City Watford 15:00 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Brighton & Hov… Everton 16:00 Burnley Sheffield United 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 16:00 Norwich City AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Arsenal Chelsea 16:00 Southampton Manchester United 18:30 Newcastle United Leicester City 21:00 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:45 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 +28 49 2 Leicester City 17 12 3 2 40 11 +29 39 3 Manchester City 17 11 2 4 47 19 +28 35 4 Chelsea 17 9 2 6 31 25 +6 29 5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 5 5 32 24 +8 26 6 Manchester United 17 6 7 4 26 20 +6 25 7 Sheffield United 17 6 7 4 21 16 +5 25 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 5 9 3 24 21 +3 24 9 Crystal Palace 17 6 5 6 15 19 -4 23 10 Arsenal 17 5 7 5 24 27 -3 22 11 Newcastle United 17 6 4 7 17 24 -7 22 12 Burnley 17 6 3 8 22 29 -7 21 13 Brighton & Hov… 17 5 5 7 21 25 -4 20 14 AFC Bournemouth 17 5 4 8 19 24 -5 19 15 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 28 -9 19 16 Everton 17 5 3 9 20 29 -9 18 17 Aston Villa 17 4 3 10 23 30 -7 15 18 Southampton 17 4 3 10 18 36 -18 15 19 Norwich City 17 3 3 11 18 35 -17 12 20 Watford 17 1 6 10 9 32 -23 9

