Cagliari vs Lazio Preview

Cagliari vs Lazio Competition – Serie A Stadium – Sardegna Arena Date: 16th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Cagliari will look to build on their recent fine run of form when they host SS Lazio for this game.

The visitors come here off the back of a 2-0 loss to Rennes in the Europa League but they have otherwise been in fine form ahead of this game.

Cagliari are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and three of those games have ended in wins for them.

Lazio were on a solid run of five consecutive wins before they visited Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday – they were ultimately beaten 2-0 in that game but they will be looking to get back to winning ways in this game.

Cagliari has won their last six home games on the trot and they haven’t lost any of their last eight, seven of which has been wins for them.

Lazio has been in fine form away from home as well as they have won their last three away league games.

Lazio’s last five league games have all ended in wins including their 3-1 win over Juventus two matches back.

Cagliari are chasing a European place and they come into this game unbeaten in their last five league matches which sets up a very interesting Monday night fixture in Serie A.

This match gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Sampdoria 18:55 Juventus Brescia 20:45 Sassuolo Fiorentina 20:45 Roma Udinese 15:00 Cagliari Inter Milan 18:00 Genoa Torino 20:45 SPAL Atalanta 12:30 Milan Parma 15:00 Brescia Lecce 15:00 Bologna Sassuolo 20:45 SSC Napoli Brescia 12:30 Lazio SPAL 15:00 Hellas Verona Genoa 18:00 Sassuolo Roma 20:45 Torino Bologna 12:30 Fiorentina Milan 15:00 Sampdoria Atalanta 15:00 Parma Juventus 15:00 Cagliari Lecce 18:00 Udinese SSC Napoli 20:45 Inter Milan

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Inter Milan 16 12 3 1 32 14 +18 39 2 Juventus 16 12 3 1 29 16 +13 39 3 Lazio 16 11 3 2 38 16 +22 36 4 Roma 16 9 5 2 29 16 +13 32 5 Cagliari 16 8 5 3 32 21 +11 29 6 Atalanta 16 8 4 4 38 25 +13 28 7 Parma 16 7 3 6 23 19 +4 24 8 SSC Napoli 16 5 6 5 25 21 +4 21 9 Torino 16 6 3 7 21 24 -3 21 10 Milan 16 6 3 7 16 19 -3 21 11 Bologna 16 5 4 7 24 27 -3 19 12 Hellas Verona 16 5 4 7 17 20 -3 19 13 Fiorentina 16 4 5 7 20 24 -4 17 14 Sassuolo 15 4 4 7 26 27 -1 16 15 Lecce 16 3 6 7 20 32 -12 15 16 Sampdoria 16 4 3 9 13 25 -12 15 17 Udinese 16 4 3 9 11 27 -16 15 18 Brescia 15 4 1 10 14 26 -12 13 19 Genoa 16 2 5 9 17 31 -14 11 20 SPAL 16 2 3 11 10 25 -15 9

