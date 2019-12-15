Cagliari vs Lazio Preview

Cagliari vs Lazio Competition – Serie A Stadium – Sardegna Arena Date: 16th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Cagliari will look to build on their recent fine run of form when they host SS Lazio for this game. The visitors come here off the back of a 2-0 loss to Rennes in the Europa League but they have otherwise been in fine form ahead of this game. Cagliari are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and three of those games have ended in wins for them. Lazio were on a solid run of five consecutive wins before they visited Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday – they were ultimately beaten 2-0 in that game but they will be looking to get back to winning ways in this game. Cagliari has won their last six home games on the trot and they haven’t lost any of their last eight, seven of which has been wins for them. Lazio has been in fine form away from home as well as they have won their last three away league games. Lazio’s last five league games have all ended in wins including their 3-1 win over Juventus two matches back. Cagliari are chasing a European place and they come into this game unbeaten in their last five league matches which sets up a very interesting Monday night fixture in Serie A. This match gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
