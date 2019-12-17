Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Camp Nou Date: 18th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Barcelona and Real Madrid will finally play their El Clasico after it was postponed due to political unrest.

Both of these teams are level on points heading into this game so the winner will open up a three-points gap on the other.

Real Madrid come here in fine form having not lost any of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Eight of those games have ended in wins for Los Merengues and they will be keen to get something from this game.

Barcelona drew their last game at Real Sociedad but they were on a run of seven consecutive wins before that match and they will be keen to get back to winning ways here.

Barca has won nine and lost none of their last ten home games. The only time they dropped points at the Camp Nou during that period was when they face Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Madrid is unbeaten in their last five away games, four of those matches have ended in wins for them.

Barcelona has won three and lost none of their last five head-to-heads against Real Madrid and they will be looking for another win here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Barcelona 20:00 Real Madrid Eibar 21:00 Granada Mallorca 13:00 Sevilla Barcelona 16:00 Deportivo Alavés Villarreal 18:30 Getafe Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Leganes 12:00 Espanyol Osasuna 14:00 Real Sociedad Real Betis 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Levante 18:30 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Valladolid 19:00 Leganes Sevilla 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 13:00 Eibar Getafe 16:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Levante Espanyol 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 16 11 2 3 43 20 +23 35 2 Real Madrid 16 10 5 1 33 12 +21 35 3 Sevilla 17 9 4 4 21 17 +4 31 4 Getafe 17 8 6 3 26 16 +10 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 7 8 2 18 10 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 17 8 4 5 28 20 +8 28 7 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 6 4 19 12 +7 27 8 Valencia 17 7 6 4 27 24 +3 27 9 Granada 17 7 3 7 24 22 +2 24 10 Osasuna 17 5 8 4 22 20 +2 23 11 Levante 17 7 2 8 22 26 -4 23 12 Real Betis 17 6 5 6 24 29 -5 23 13 Villarreal 17 6 4 7 30 25 +5 22 14 Deportivo Alavés 17 5 4 8 18 24 -6 19 15 Real Valladolid 17 4 7 6 14 20 -6 19 16 Eibar 17 4 4 9 15 28 -13 16 17 Mallorca 17 4 3 10 18 30 -12 15 18 Celta Vigo 17 3 5 9 14 25 -11 14 19 Leganes 17 2 4 11 12 28 -16 10 20 Espanyol 17 2 4 11 12 32 -20 10

Spanish Primera Results