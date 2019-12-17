Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview
December 17, 2019
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Camp Nou
Date: 18th December 2019
Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT
Barcelona and Real Madrid will finally play their El Clasico after it was postponed due to political unrest.
Both of these teams are level on points heading into this game so the winner will open up a three-points gap on the other.
Real Madrid come here in fine form having not lost any of their last 11 games in all competitions.
Eight of those games have ended in wins for Los Merengues and they will be keen to get something from this game.
Barcelona drew their last game at Real Sociedad but they were on a run of seven consecutive wins before that match and they will be keen to get back to winning ways here.
Barca has won nine and lost none of their last ten home games. The only time they dropped points at the Camp Nou during that period was when they face Slavia Prague in the Champions League.
Madrid is unbeaten in their last five away games, four of those matches have ended in wins for them.
Barcelona has won three and lost none of their last five head-to-heads against Real Madrid and they will be looking for another win here.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|December 18, 2019
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Real Madrid
|December 20, 2019
|Eibar
|21:00
|Granada
|December 21, 2019
|Mallorca
|13:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|16:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 22, 2019
|Leganes
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Osasuna
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Levante
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 3, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Leganes
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 4, 2020
|Valencia
|13:00
|Eibar
|Getafe
|16:00
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Levante
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Barcelona
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|16
|11
|2
|3
|43
|20
|+23
|35
|2
|Real Madrid
|16
|10
|5
|1
|33
|12
|+21
|35
|3
|Sevilla
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|17
|+4
|31
|4
|Getafe
|17
|8
|6
|3
|26
|16
|+10
|30
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|7
|8
|2
|18
|10
|+8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|20
|+8
|28
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|17
|7
|6
|4
|19
|12
|+7
|27
|8
|Valencia
|17
|7
|6
|4
|27
|24
|+3
|27
|9
|Granada
|17
|7
|3
|7
|24
|22
|+2
|24
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|8
|4
|22
|20
|+2
|23
|11
|Levante
|17
|7
|2
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|12
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|29
|-5
|23
|13
|Villarreal
|17
|6
|4
|7
|30
|25
|+5
|22
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|19
|15
|Real Valladolid
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|19
|16
|Eibar
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|28
|-13
|16
|17
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|3
|10
|18
|30
|-12
|15
|18
|Celta Vigo
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|25
|-11
|14
|19
|Leganes
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|28
|-16
|10
|20
|Espanyol
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|32
|-20
|10
Spanish Primera Results
|December 15, 2019
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|1 - 2
|Villarreal
|Espanyol
|2 - 2
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 2
|Mallorca
|Getafe
|2 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|December 14, 2019
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 0
|Eibar
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Granada
|1 - 2
|Levante
|December 13, 2019
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Leganes
|December 8, 2019
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Leganes
|3 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Eibar
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|December 7, 2019
|Barcelona
|5 - 2
|Mallorca
|Levante
|2 - 4
|Valencia
|Granada
|3 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Espanyol
|December 6, 2019
|Villarreal
|0 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
