Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Camp Nou

Date: 18th December 2019

Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Barcelona and Real Madrid will finally play their El Clasico after it was postponed due to political unrest.

Both of these teams are level on points heading into this game so the winner will open up a three-points gap on the other.

Real Madrid come here in fine form having not lost any of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Eight of those games have ended in wins for Los Merengues and they will be keen to get something from this game.

Barcelona drew their last game at Real Sociedad but they were on a run of seven consecutive wins before that match and they will be keen to get back to winning ways here.

Barca has won nine and lost none of their last ten home games.  The only time they dropped points at the Camp Nou during that period was when they face Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Madrid is unbeaten in their last five away games, four of those matches have ended in wins for them.

Barcelona has won three and lost none of their last five head-to-heads against Real Madrid and they will be looking for another win here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

