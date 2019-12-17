Fiorentina vs AS Roma Preview

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Artemio Franchi Date: 20th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

As Roma visit struggling Fiorentina hoping to maintain their recent fine run of form while the home side will be looking to get their first win in their last five league games.

Roma has won three and lost one of their last five Serie A matches. They have also won 9 of their 16 league games this season to move themselves to fourth in the league table.

The visitors have aspirations of returning to the Champions League next season and on current form, that looks very possible.

Fiorentina started their season very well, but they have struggled recently. They head into this game 13th in the league table after winning just four of their 16 league games so far.

They impressively drew their last league game against Inter Milan, but they lost the four games preceding that and they will hope that they can get another good result from this game.

Fiorentina’s home form has been better than when they travel, but they have also managed to win just one of their last five competitive games.

Roma has been impressive on the road lately. They come into this game with no losses in their last three away games winning two of those matches.

It will be interesting to see if Fiorentina returns to form for this game or if they put in another dismal display in front of their home fans.

This match gets underwayat 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Sampdoria 18:55 Juventus Brescia 20:45 Sassuolo Fiorentina 20:45 Roma Udinese 15:00 Cagliari Inter Milan 18:00 Genoa Torino 20:45 SPAL Atalanta 12:30 Milan Parma 15:00 Brescia Lecce 15:00 Bologna Sassuolo 20:45 SSC Napoli Brescia 12:30 Lazio SPAL 15:00 Hellas Verona Genoa 18:00 Sassuolo Roma 20:45 Torino Bologna 12:30 Fiorentina Milan 15:00 Sampdoria Atalanta 15:00 Parma Juventus 15:00 Cagliari Lecce 18:00 Udinese SSC Napoli 20:45 Inter Milan

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Inter Milan 16 12 3 1 32 14 +18 39 2 Juventus 16 12 3 1 29 16 +13 39 3 Lazio 16 11 3 2 38 16 +22 36 4 Roma 16 9 5 2 29 16 +13 32 5 Cagliari 16 8 5 3 32 21 +11 29 6 Atalanta 16 8 4 4 38 25 +13 28 7 Parma 16 7 3 6 23 19 +4 24 8 SSC Napoli 16 5 6 5 25 21 +4 21 9 Torino 16 6 3 7 21 24 -3 21 10 Milan 16 6 3 7 16 19 -3 21 11 Bologna 16 5 4 7 24 27 -3 19 12 Hellas Verona 16 5 4 7 17 20 -3 19 13 Fiorentina 16 4 5 7 20 24 -4 17 14 Sassuolo 15 4 4 7 26 27 -1 16 15 Lecce 16 3 6 7 20 32 -12 15 16 Sampdoria 16 4 3 9 13 25 -12 15 17 Udinese 16 4 3 9 11 27 -16 15 18 Brescia 15 4 1 10 14 26 -12 13 19 Genoa 16 2 5 9 17 31 -14 11 20 SPAL 16 2 3 11 10 25 -15 9

