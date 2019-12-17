Fiorentina vs AS Roma Preview

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Artemio Franchi Date: 20th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT As Roma visit struggling Fiorentina hoping to maintain their recent fine run of form while the home side will be looking to get their first win in their last five league games. Roma has won three and lost one of their last five Serie A matches. They have also won 9 of their 16 league games this season to move themselves to fourth in the league table. The visitors have aspirations of returning to the Champions League next season and on current form, that looks very possible. Fiorentina started their season very well, but they have struggled recently. They head into this game 13th in the league table after winning just four of their 16 league games so far. They impressively drew their last league game against Inter Milan, but they lost the four games preceding that and they will hope that they can get another good result from this game. Fiorentina’s home form has been better than when they travel, but they have also managed to win just one of their last five competitive games. Roma has been impressive on the road lately. They come into this game with no losses in their last three away games winning two of those matches. It will be interesting to see if Fiorentina returns to form for this game or if they put in another dismal display in front of their home fans. This match gets underwayat 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
Serie A Table
Serie A Results
Fiorentina vs AS Roma
Competition – Serie A
Stadium – Artemio Franchi
Date: 20th December 2019
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
As Roma visit struggling Fiorentina hoping to maintain their recent fine run of form while the home side will be looking to get their first win in their last five league games.
Roma has won three and lost one of their last five Serie A matches. They have also won 9 of their 16 league games this season to move themselves to fourth in the league table.
The visitors have aspirations of returning to the Champions League next season and on current form, that looks very possible.
Fiorentina started their season very well, but they have struggled recently. They head into this game 13th in the league table after winning just four of their 16 league games so far.
They impressively drew their last league game against Inter Milan, but they lost the four games preceding that and they will hope that they can get another good result from this game.
Fiorentina’s home form has been better than when they travel, but they have also managed to win just one of their last five competitive games.
Roma has been impressive on the road lately. They come into this game with no losses in their last three away games winning two of those matches.
It will be interesting to see if Fiorentina returns to form for this game or if they put in another dismal display in front of their home fans.
This match gets underwayat 19:45 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: