Villarreal vs Getafe Preview

Villarreal vs Getafe

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 21st December 2019

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Villarreal will be looking to build on their two game winning streak when they host Getafe for this game, but the visitors also come here in fine form and this promises to be an exciting game.

Villarreal started the season well but it seems old habits die hard as they slipped back to the poor form that nearly got them relegated last season.

The hosts have lost three of their last five league games and just one of those matches has ended in a win for them.

Villarreal are currently 13th in the league table, however they can move into the top ten if they win this game and other results go their way.

Getafe has continued where they stopped last season and they would be looking to end this campaign in a Europa League place again.

The visitors are currently 4th in the league table and just a point separates them from Sevilla who are above them.

While Villarreal has struggled at home recently with just one win from their last five home games, Getafe come here on a run of three consecutive away wins.  Getafe will be keen to add to that number in this game.

Villareal has won their last two games, but Getafe come here having won their last six in all competitions making them a fierce opponent for anyone.

