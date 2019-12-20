Villarreal vs Getafe Preview
December 20, 2019
Villarreal vs Getafe
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica
Date: 21st December 2019
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Villarreal will be looking to build on their two game winning streak when they host Getafe for this game, but the visitors also come here in fine form and this promises to be an exciting game.
Villarreal started the season well but it seems old habits die hard as they slipped back to the poor form that nearly got them relegated last season.
The hosts have lost three of their last five league games and just one of those matches has ended in a win for them.
Villarreal are currently 13th in the league table, however they can move into the top ten if they win this game and other results go their way.
Getafe has continued where they stopped last season and they would be looking to end this campaign in a Europa League place again.
The visitors are currently 4th in the league table and just a point separates them from Sevilla who are above them.
While Villarreal has struggled at home recently with just one win from their last five home games, Getafe come here on a run of three consecutive away wins. Getafe will be keen to add to that number in this game.
Villareal has won their last two games, but Getafe come here having won their last six in all competitions making them a fierce opponent for anyone.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|December 20, 2019
|Eibar
|21:00
|Granada
|December 21, 2019
|Mallorca
|13:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|16:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 22, 2019
|Leganes
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Osasuna
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Levante
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 3, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Leganes
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 4, 2020
|Valencia
|13:00
|Eibar
|Getafe
|16:00
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Levante
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Barcelona
|January 5, 2020
|Granada
|12:00
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Deportivo Alavés
|16:00
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Osasuna
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|17
|11
|3
|3
|43
|20
|+23
|36
|2
|Real Madrid
|17
|10
|6
|1
|33
|12
|+21
|36
|3
|Sevilla
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|17
|+4
|31
|4
|Getafe
|17
|8
|6
|3
|26
|16
|+10
|30
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|7
|8
|2
|18
|10
|+8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|20
|+8
|28
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|17
|7
|6
|4
|19
|12
|+7
|27
|8
|Valencia
|17
|7
|6
|4
|27
|24
|+3
|27
|9
|Granada
|17
|7
|3
|7
|24
|22
|+2
|24
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|8
|4
|22
|20
|+2
|23
|11
|Levante
|17
|7
|2
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|12
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|29
|-5
|23
|13
|Villarreal
|17
|6
|4
|7
|30
|25
|+5
|22
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|19
|15
|Real Valladolid
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|19
|16
|Eibar
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|28
|-13
|16
|17
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|3
|10
|18
|30
|-12
|15
|18
|Celta Vigo
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|25
|-11
|14
|19
|Leganes
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|28
|-16
|10
|20
|Espanyol
|17
|2
|4
|11
|12
|32
|-20
|10
Spanish Primera Results
|December 18, 2019
|Barcelona
|0 - 0
|Real Madrid
|December 15, 2019
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Sevilla
|1 - 2
|Villarreal
|Espanyol
|2 - 2
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 2
|Mallorca
|Getafe
|2 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|December 14, 2019
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 0
|Eibar
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Granada
|1 - 2
|Levante
|December 13, 2019
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Leganes
|December 8, 2019
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Leganes
|3 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Eibar
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|December 7, 2019
|Barcelona
|5 - 2
|Mallorca
|Levante
|2 - 4
|Valencia
|Granada
|3 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Espanyol
