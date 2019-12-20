Villarreal vs Getafe Preview

Villarreal vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 21st December 2019 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Villarreal will be looking to build on their two game winning streak when they host Getafe for this game, but the visitors also come here in fine form and this promises to be an exciting game.

Villarreal started the season well but it seems old habits die hard as they slipped back to the poor form that nearly got them relegated last season.

The hosts have lost three of their last five league games and just one of those matches has ended in a win for them.

Villarreal are currently 13th in the league table, however they can move into the top ten if they win this game and other results go their way.

Getafe has continued where they stopped last season and they would be looking to end this campaign in a Europa League place again.

The visitors are currently 4th in the league table and just a point separates them from Sevilla who are above them.

While Villarreal has struggled at home recently with just one win from their last five home games, Getafe come here on a run of three consecutive away wins. Getafe will be keen to add to that number in this game.

Villareal has won their last two games, but Getafe come here having won their last six in all competitions making them a fierce opponent for anyone.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Eibar 21:00 Granada Mallorca 13:00 Sevilla Barcelona 16:00 Deportivo Alavés Villarreal 18:30 Getafe Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Leganes 12:00 Espanyol Osasuna 14:00 Real Sociedad Real Betis 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Levante 18:30 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Valladolid 19:00 Leganes Sevilla 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 13:00 Eibar Getafe 16:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Levante Espanyol 21:00 Barcelona Granada 12:00 Mallorca Real Sociedad 14:00 Villarreal Deportivo Alavés 16:00 Real Betis Celta Vigo 21:00 Osasuna

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 17 11 3 3 43 20 +23 36 2 Real Madrid 17 10 6 1 33 12 +21 36 3 Sevilla 17 9 4 4 21 17 +4 31 4 Getafe 17 8 6 3 26 16 +10 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 7 8 2 18 10 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 17 8 4 5 28 20 +8 28 7 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 6 4 19 12 +7 27 8 Valencia 17 7 6 4 27 24 +3 27 9 Granada 17 7 3 7 24 22 +2 24 10 Osasuna 17 5 8 4 22 20 +2 23 11 Levante 17 7 2 8 22 26 -4 23 12 Real Betis 17 6 5 6 24 29 -5 23 13 Villarreal 17 6 4 7 30 25 +5 22 14 Deportivo Alavés 17 5 4 8 18 24 -6 19 15 Real Valladolid 17 4 7 6 14 20 -6 19 16 Eibar 17 4 4 9 15 28 -13 16 17 Mallorca 17 4 3 10 18 30 -12 15 18 Celta Vigo 17 3 5 9 14 25 -11 14 19 Leganes 17 2 4 11 12 28 -16 10 20 Espanyol 17 2 4 11 12 32 -20 10

Spanish Primera Results