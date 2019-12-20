Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 22nd December 2019 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Jose Mourinho will be looking to continue his fine start to life as Tottenham boss when they face Chelsea in this game.

Frank Lampard will be keen to show his former boss that he has become a better manager so this game promises to be exciting.

Tottenham made a poor start to the season which caused Mauricio Pochettino to lose his job. Mourinho seems to have steadied the ship as his side has won four of their last five league games.

Spurs are currently 5th in the league table, just three points behind Chelsea and they could topple the Blues if they win by two or more.

Chelsea hasn’t made the worst start under Frank Lampard, but they have struggled against teams in the top six.

The Blues have been inconsistent lately with just two wins and three losses from their last five games.

Tammy Abraham is currently the Premier League’s second-highest scorer with 11 goals while Harry Kane has scored 9 league goals already – this could be the game that the number 9s prove themselves.

Chelsea has won the last two head-to-heads between these teams but Tottenham won the preceding three making this a very interesting game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. West Ham United 01:00 Liverpool Everton 13:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 16:00 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Sheffield United Norwich City 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 16:00 Southampton AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Burnley Manchester City 18:30 Leicester City Watford 15:00 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Brighton & Hov… Everton 16:00 Burnley Sheffield United 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 16:00 Norwich City AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Arsenal Chelsea 16:00 Southampton Manchester United 18:30 Newcastle United Leicester City 21:00 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:45 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 +28 49 2 Leicester City 17 12 3 2 40 11 +29 39 3 Manchester City 17 11 2 4 47 19 +28 35 4 Chelsea 17 9 2 6 31 25 +6 29 5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 5 5 32 24 +8 26 6 Manchester United 17 6 7 4 26 20 +6 25 7 Sheffield United 17 6 7 4 21 16 +5 25 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 5 9 3 24 21 +3 24 9 Crystal Palace 17 6 5 6 15 19 -4 23 10 Arsenal 17 5 7 5 24 27 -3 22 11 Newcastle United 17 6 4 7 17 24 -7 22 12 Burnley 17 6 3 8 22 29 -7 21 13 Brighton & Hov… 17 5 5 7 21 25 -4 20 14 AFC Bournemouth 17 5 4 8 19 24 -5 19 15 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 28 -9 19 16 Everton 17 5 3 9 20 29 -9 18 17 Aston Villa 17 4 3 10 23 30 -7 15 18 Southampton 17 4 3 10 18 36 -18 15 19 Norwich City 17 3 3 11 18 35 -17 12 20 Watford 17 1 6 10 9 32 -23 9

Latest Premier League Results