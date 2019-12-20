Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 22nd December 2019 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Jose Mourinho will be looking to continue his fine start to life as Tottenham boss when they face Chelsea in this game. Frank Lampard will be keen to show his former boss that he has become a better manager so this game promises to be exciting. Tottenham made a poor start to the season which caused Mauricio Pochettino to lose his job. Mourinho seems to have steadied the ship as his side has won four of their last five league games. Spurs are currently 5th in the league table, just three points behind Chelsea and they could topple the Blues if they win by two or more. Chelsea hasn’t made the worst start under Frank Lampard, but they have struggled against teams in the top six. The Blues have been inconsistent lately with just two wins and three losses from their last five games. Tammy Abraham is currently the Premier League’s second-highest scorer with 11 goals while Harry Kane has scored 9 league goals already – this could be the game that the number 9s prove themselves. Chelsea has won the last two head-to-heads between these teams but Tottenham won the preceding three making this a very interesting game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
