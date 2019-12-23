Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 26th December 2019 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Manchester United will be looking to recover from their shock 2-0 loss to Watford over the weekend as they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for this game. Newcastle come here in fine form having won three of their last five games with just one loss in that period. The Magpies come into this game on the same points with their hosts and they would be keen to do the double over United after they won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Saint James Park. Manchester United has developed a reputation for turning up for the big games, but they have struggled to beat teams outside the top four and their fans may not be confident of a win here. Manchester United’s loss to Watford was their first loss in seven games – prior to that they won four and drew two of the previous six. Newcastle has lost three of their last ten, five of those games have ended in wins for them. There have been wins in all of the last five head-to-heads between these teams. Manchester United have won three and Newcastle have won two. This has historically been a lively fixture in the Premier League so expect fireworks at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium – Old Trafford
Date: 26th December 2019
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Manchester United will be looking to recover from their shock 2-0 loss to Watford over the weekend as they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for this game.
Newcastle come here in fine form having won three of their last five games with just one loss in that period.
The Magpies come into this game on the same points with their hosts and they would be keen to do the double over United after they won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Saint James Park.
Manchester United has developed a reputation for turning up for the big games, but they have struggled to beat teams outside the top four and their fans may not be confident of a win here.
Manchester United’s loss to Watford was their first loss in seven games – prior to that they won four and drew two of the previous six.
Newcastle has lost three of their last ten, five of those games have ended in wins for them.
There have been wins in all of the last five head-to-heads between these teams. Manchester United have won three and Newcastle have won two.
This has historically been a lively fixture in the Premier League so expect fireworks at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results