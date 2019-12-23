Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 26th December 2019 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will be looking to recover from their shock 2-0 loss to Watford over the weekend as they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for this game.

Newcastle come here in fine form having won three of their last five games with just one loss in that period.

The Magpies come into this game on the same points with their hosts and they would be keen to do the double over United after they won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Saint James Park.

Manchester United has developed a reputation for turning up for the big games, but they have struggled to beat teams outside the top four and their fans may not be confident of a win here.

Manchester United’s loss to Watford was their first loss in seven games – prior to that they won four and drew two of the previous six.

Newcastle has lost three of their last ten, five of those games have ended in wins for them.

There have been wins in all of the last five head-to-heads between these teams. Manchester United have won three and Newcastle have won two.

This has historically been a lively fixture in the Premier League so expect fireworks at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. West Ham United 01:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Brighton & Hov… Everton 16:00 Burnley Sheffield United 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 West Ham United Chelsea 16:00 Southampton AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Arsenal Aston Villa 16:00 Norwich City Manchester United 18:30 Newcastle United Leicester City 21:00 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:45 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 13:30 AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United 16:00 Everton Watford 16:00 Aston Villa Southampton 16:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 18:30 Leicester City Norwich City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 20:45 Manchester United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 +28 49 2 Leicester City 18 12 3 3 41 14 +27 39 3 Manchester City 18 12 2 4 50 20 +30 38 4 Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33 25 +8 32 5 Sheffield United 18 7 7 4 22 16 +6 28 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 9 3 26 22 +4 27 7 Tottenham Hotspur 18 7 5 6 32 26 +6 26 8 Manchester United 18 6 7 5 26 22 +4 25 9 Newcastle United 18 7 4 7 18 24 -6 25 10 Burnley 18 7 3 8 23 29 -6 24 11 Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24 27 -3 23 12 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15 20 -5 23 13 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 5 8 21 26 -5 20 14 AFC Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19 25 -6 19 15 Everton 18 5 4 9 20 29 -9 19 16 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 28 -9 19 17 Southampton 18 5 3 10 21 37 -16 18 18 Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24 33 -9 15 19 Norwich City 18 3 3 12 19 37 -18 12 20 Watford 18 2 6 10 11 32 -21 12

Latest Premier League Results