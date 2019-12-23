Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 23, 2019 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium – Old Trafford

Date: 26th December 2019

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will be looking to recover from their shock 2-0 loss to Watford over the weekend as they welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for this game.

Newcastle come here in fine form having won three of their last five games with just one loss in that period.

The Magpies come into this game on the same points with their hosts and they would be keen to do the double over United after they won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Saint James Park.

Manchester United has developed a reputation for turning up for the big games, but they have struggled to beat teams outside the top four and their fans may not be confident of a win here.

Manchester United’s loss to Watford was their first loss in seven games – prior to that they won four and drew two of the previous six.

Newcastle has lost three of their last ten, five of those games have ended in wins for them.

There have been wins in all of the last five head-to-heads between these teams.  Manchester United have won three and Newcastle have won two.

This has historically been a lively fixture in the Premier League so expect fireworks at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool return after their triumph at the club World Cup and the Reds face this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.