Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Leicester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – King Power Stadium Date: 26th December 2019 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool return after their triumph at the club World Cup and the Reds face this away trip to their fellow title challengers on Boxing Day. Liverpool remain 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table despite having played a game less than their rivals and this game offers them the chance to send a message to their title rivals. Leicester seem to have been overachieving under Brendan Rodgers this season and their 3-1 loss to Manchester City should have brought them back down to earth. The Foxes are still second in the league table, but just one point separates them from City and a defeat at the hands of Liverpool here would see them drop further down the league table. Liverpool hasn’t lost a league game this season and their tough win over Flamengo on Saturday should only prove to them that they can beat just about any team. Liverpool have been almost invincible away from home as they have lost just one which was played by their under 18s from their last ten away games, 8 of which has been wins for them. The Reds also have a fine record at the King Power Stadium – they have won on their last two trips there and they have three wins from their last five visits there. Leicester’s 1-1 to Norwich last time out was the first time they haven’t won at home in their last 8 home games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
