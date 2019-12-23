Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Molineux Stadium Date: 27th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Manchester City would be keen to avoid dropping points further in the Premier League race as they chase Liverpool, but they know that Wolves are a tough side to face on any given day.

Wolves would be keen to build on their 2-1 win at Norwich last time out and complete the double over Manchester City when both teams face each other in this game.

Since their 2-1 loss at Manchester United, City have been in inspiring form and they come to Molineux on a run of 4 consecutive wins in which they have scored at least 3 goals in each of those games.

Wolves lost their last home games 2-1 to Tottenham but otherwise they have had fine home form with six wins from their last ten at home.

Man City aren’t doing badly away from home as they have won their last four away games and remain unbeaten in their last five on the road.

Only Liverpool has beaten Manchester City in their last ten away games in all competitions so they should be coming into this game pretty confident.

Both teams have just one win each from the last five head-to-head meetings between them, with the other three ending in draws.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. West Ham United 01:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Brighton & Hov… Everton 16:00 Burnley Sheffield United 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 West Ham United Chelsea 16:00 Southampton AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Arsenal Aston Villa 16:00 Norwich City Manchester United 18:30 Newcastle United Leicester City 21:00 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:45 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 13:30 AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United 16:00 Everton Watford 16:00 Aston Villa Southampton 16:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 18:30 Leicester City Norwich City 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 20:45 Manchester United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 +28 49 2 Leicester City 18 12 3 3 41 14 +27 39 3 Manchester City 18 12 2 4 50 20 +30 38 4 Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33 25 +8 32 5 Sheffield United 18 7 7 4 22 16 +6 28 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 9 3 26 22 +4 27 7 Tottenham Hotspur 18 7 5 6 32 26 +6 26 8 Manchester United 18 6 7 5 26 22 +4 25 9 Newcastle United 18 7 4 7 18 24 -6 25 10 Burnley 18 7 3 8 23 29 -6 24 11 Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24 27 -3 23 12 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15 20 -5 23 13 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 5 8 21 26 -5 20 14 AFC Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19 25 -6 19 15 Everton 18 5 4 9 20 29 -9 19 16 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 28 -9 19 17 Southampton 18 5 3 10 21 37 -16 18 18 Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24 33 -9 15 19 Norwich City 18 3 3 12 19 37 -18 12 20 Watford 18 2 6 10 11 32 -21 12

Latest Premier League Results