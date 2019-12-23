Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Molineux Stadium Date: 27th December 2019 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Manchester City would be keen to avoid dropping points further in the Premier League race as they chase Liverpool, but they know that Wolves are a tough side to face on any given day. Wolves would be keen to build on their 2-1 win at Norwich last time out and complete the double over Manchester City when both teams face each other in this game. Since their 2-1 loss at Manchester United, City have been in inspiring form and they come to Molineux on a run of 4 consecutive wins in which they have scored at least 3 goals in each of those games. Wolves lost their last home games 2-1 to Tottenham but otherwise they have had fine home form with six wins from their last ten at home. Man City aren’t doing badly away from home as they have won their last four away games and remain unbeaten in their last five on the road. Only Liverpool has beaten Manchester City in their last ten away games in all competitions so they should be coming into this game pretty confident. Both teams have just one win each from the last five head-to-head meetings between them, with the other three ending in draws. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium – Molineux Stadium
Date: 27th December 2019
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Manchester City would be keen to avoid dropping points further in the Premier League race as they chase Liverpool, but they know that Wolves are a tough side to face on any given day.
Wolves would be keen to build on their 2-1 win at Norwich last time out and complete the double over Manchester City when both teams face each other in this game.
Since their 2-1 loss at Manchester United, City have been in inspiring form and they come to Molineux on a run of 4 consecutive wins in which they have scored at least 3 goals in each of those games.
Wolves lost their last home games 2-1 to Tottenham but otherwise they have had fine home form with six wins from their last ten at home.
Man City aren’t doing badly away from home as they have won their last four away games and remain unbeaten in their last five on the road.
Only Liverpool has beaten Manchester City in their last ten away games in all competitions so they should be coming into this game pretty confident.
Both teams have just one win each from the last five head-to-head meetings between them, with the other three ending in draws.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results