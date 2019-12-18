ACR’s $6 Million Venom is an early holiday present

Americas Cardroom has continued to wow the online poker world all throughout 2019. The first giant highlight was their $5 Million GTD Venom tourney this past summer. It beat all expectations with a $6,382,500final prize pool.

The latest breaking news from the US-facing site is the just-finished $6 Million Venom. It ran two weeks total and had four Day 1 options.

When the final table wrapped on December 11th, galodoido13 was the winner with $1,039,082. That’s more than the $1 Million guarantee. Here’sthe results:

Total prize money guaranteed: $6 million

Final prize pool: $6,740,000

Total entries: 2,696

And if all this isn’t exciting enough, we have more great news. The next Venom has already been announced for June 2020 and it will then run every six months going forward.

Remember, each Venom comes with a $2,650 buy-in. That’s a good amount even if you’re a poker pro. However, you can get your seat for a fraction of the cost via Satellites, Step Tournaments, Skip Tournaments and Spin to Get IN.

Visit Americas Cardroom for all the latest Venom information.

Americas Cardroom is celebrating the New Year with a special Blitz Bonus Builder promo. From January 1st to 10th you can get $10 bonus cash for every 250 Blitz Poker hands dealt. That’s up to $100 bonus daily and $1,000 total.