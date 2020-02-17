Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Stamford Bridge Date: 17th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United face each other in this interesting Monday night clash.

Chelsea has had one of the most inconsistent seasons for any English side but they are luckily still inside the top four.

However, Frank Lampard and his boys know that they cannot afford to lose any more games and they would be keen to avoid another loss at the hands of Manchester United this season having lost twice already.

Manchester United has also suffered from inconsistency but the Red Devils strengthened their squad in the most recent transfer window with the signing of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. Their fans can now dream of them returning to a Champions League place when this season ends.

Six points separates these sides ahead of this game with Chelsea just 1 point ahead of Tottenham in the race for the top four.

Manchester United can climb to 7th in the league table with a win here and get themselves closer to their dream top-four spot.

Manchester United has dominated this fixture in recent times with three wins and no losses from their last five head-to-head meetings.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Liverpool 21:00 West Ham United Norwich City 21:00 Leicester City Aston Villa 01:00 Sheffield United Brighton & Hov… 13:30 Crystal Palace West Ham United 16:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Chelsea Watford 18:30 Liverpool Manchester City 01:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 15:00 Manchester United Liverpool 13:30 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United Sheffield United 16:00 Norwich City Crystal Palace 16:00 Watford Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 15:00 Everton Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 26 25 1 0 61 15 +46 76 2 Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68 29 +39 57 3 Leicester City 27 15 5 7 54 27 +27 50 4 Chelsea 27 13 5 9 45 37 +8 44 5 Manchester United 27 11 8 8 41 29 +12 41 6 Tottenham Hotspur 27 11 7 9 44 36 +8 40 7 Sheffield United 27 10 10 7 29 25 +4 40 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 12 6 38 32 +6 39 9 Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39 36 +3 37 10 Burnley 27 11 4 12 33 39 -6 37 11 Everton 27 10 6 11 36 41 -5 36 12 Southampton 27 10 4 13 34 48 -14 34 13 Crystal Palace 27 8 9 10 24 32 -8 33 14 Newcastle United 27 8 7 12 24 41 -17 31 15 Brighton & Hov… 27 6 10 11 32 39 -7 28 16 AFC Bournemouth 27 7 5 15 26 43 -17 26 17 Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 -18 25 18 West Ham United 26 6 6 14 30 45 -15 24 19 Watford 27 5 9 13 24 43 -19 24 20 Norwich City 27 4 6 17 24 51 -27 18

