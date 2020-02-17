Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Stamford Bridge Date: 17th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Chelsea and Manchester United face each other in this interesting Monday night clash. Chelsea has had one of the most inconsistent seasons for any English side but they are luckily still inside the top four. However, Frank Lampard and his boys know that they cannot afford to lose any more games and they would be keen to avoid another loss at the hands of Manchester United this season having lost twice already. Manchester United has also suffered from inconsistency but the Red Devils strengthened their squad in the most recent transfer window with the signing of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. Their fans can now dream of them returning to a Champions League place when this season ends. Six points separates these sides ahead of this game with Chelsea just 1 point ahead of Tottenham in the race for the top four. Manchester United can climb to 7th in the league table with a win here and get themselves closer to their dream top-four spot. Manchester United has dominated this fixture in recent times with three wins and no losses from their last five head-to-head meetings. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium – Stamford Bridge
Date: 17th February 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Chelsea and Manchester United face each other in this interesting Monday night clash.
Chelsea has had one of the most inconsistent seasons for any English side but they are luckily still inside the top four.
However, Frank Lampard and his boys know that they cannot afford to lose any more games and they would be keen to avoid another loss at the hands of Manchester United this season having lost twice already.
Manchester United has also suffered from inconsistency but the Red Devils strengthened their squad in the most recent transfer window with the signing of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. Their fans can now dream of them returning to a Champions League place when this season ends.
Six points separates these sides ahead of this game with Chelsea just 1 point ahead of Tottenham in the race for the top four.
Manchester United can climb to 7th in the league table with a win here and get themselves closer to their dream top-four spot.
Manchester United has dominated this fixture in recent times with three wins and no losses from their last five head-to-head meetings.
