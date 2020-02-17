Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 18th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will continue their bid to retain their Champions League crown when they take on Atletico Madrid in this game.

The Reds are having a storming season in the Premier League after remaining unbeaten and dropping points in just one game all season.

Atletico has been very inconsistent this season and they come into this game with just one win in their last five games in all competitions.

They held Valencia to a 2-2 draw in their last competitive game and they would be keen to build on that with an upsetting win here.

Liverpool hasn’t lost a knockout game over two legs in Europe under Jurgen Klopp and the Reds would be looking to keep that record intact as they visit the stadium that they were crowned European champions in last year.

Liverpool has won their last four games in all competitions and they have kept a clean sheet in each of those games.

Atletico Madrid has four wins from their last five home games and they are unbeaten at home in two Champions League games against Liverpool.

Bookmakers have priced Liverpool up as favourites to come home from the Wanda Metropolitano victorious while Atletico will start the game as underdogs.

With two teams who don’t like to concede facing off, it isn’t a surprise that under 2.5 goals is trading long odds-on prior to kick-off so expect a tactical affair.