Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 18th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Borussia Dortmund and PSG meet each other in this exciting Champions League clash as Thomas Tuchel returns to his old stomping ground.

PSG have been getting better year on year as they look to win the Champions League, but they remain “teenagers” in this competition and their fans would be hoping that this is the year they eventually win it.

Borussia Dortmund has been spending lots of money this season as they look to end Bayern Munich’s dominance of the German game. They appeared in the 2013 Champions League final and they would want another taste of that.

The Germans have been inconsistent lately – they have won three and lost two of their last five games in all competitions despite signing Braut Erling Haaland and Emre Can.

PSG have been on a better run of form with four wins from their last five competitive games, however, they suffered a shock 4-4 draw at Amiens last time out and that isn’t the best preparation for this game.

This is the first meeting between these teams in the Champions League however they have met in the Europa League before and both games ended in draws.

This is an extremely close betting market as PSG are currently very slight favourites to come out on top in this game. Dortmund are priced up competitively while oddsmakers are expecting a goal frenzy as over 2.5 goals is trading long odds-on prior to kick-off.