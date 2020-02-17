Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 19th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham would be hoping that Jose Mourinho’s scouting trip to Germany was a successful one when the Lilywhites host RB Leipzig here.

Jose Mourinho would be keen to help his team build on their appearance in the last Champions League by going one better and winning it, but that could be a tough job considering the temas that remain.

Tottenham has been in fine form recently with the North Londoners winning four and losing none of their last five matches.

RB Leipzig has remained at the top of the German game since they stormed from the lower leagues up to the Bundesliga.

They have been top of the league this season and they remain within touching distance of challenging for the title.

However, they should fancy their chances in Europe and their young manager can use this game as an opportunity to show his English suitors what he can do.

Leipzig has struggled recently with a four games winless run ending only at the weekend. They beat Werder Bremen 3-0 at the weekend and they would want to build on that win with a good result here.

Tottenham is on a four-game winning run at home while Leipzig is winless in their last four away games.

Another very close betting market sees Tottenham slight favourites to come out on top in this opening leg while Leipzig will start the game as slight underdogs.

Goal markets point to a lively first leg as over 2.5 goals is trading odds-on prior to kick-off so expect a lively affair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.