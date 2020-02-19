Club Brugge vs Manchester United Preview

Club Brugge vs Manchester United Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Jan Breydelstadion Date: 20th February 2020 Kick-off time – 17:55 GMT

Club Brugge will look to extend their 12 game unbeaten run when they host Manchester United for this Europa League knockout stage game.

The Belgians have enjoyed some good form at home with their last home defeat in domestic competition coming almost a year ago.

However, they have struggled in Europe and they were beaten by Real Madrid and PSG at home this season.

As a matter of fact, since the beginning of the 2018/2019 season, they have won three and lost three of their nine home games in Europe.

Despite playing four away games in their last six competitive matches, Manchester United have won three and lost two of those games.

The Red Devils kept a clean sheet in their first four games in this competition this season and they have just one loss from their last nine games in this competition as well. 8 of those games have ended in under 2.5 total goals scored.

Club Brugge has a weapon on their hands in Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian has not lost a game that he has scored in and Manchester United would do well to stop him from finding the back of the net.

Manchester United has equally never lost a game in the Europa League in which Anthony Martial has scored.