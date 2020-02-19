Real Betis vs Mallorca Preview

Real Betis vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Benito Villamarín Date: 21st February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Betis will be searching for their first win in four league games when they host Mallorca in this game.

The host has endured a bad run of form since they beat Real Sociedad last month and their bid for a European spot has suffered a setback.

However, they are 9 points away from the last European spot and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.

Mallorca beat Alaves 1-0 in their last league game and that result helped them recover from a run of form that saw them lose four consecutive games beforehand including a loss against Real Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey.

Betis has three wins from their last ten competitive games however they come here winless in their last five games in all competitions.

Mallorca has four wins from their last ten matches but they have won just one of their last five.

Betis has won the last three head-to-heads between these teams and three of their last five head to heads has ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

