Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Stamford Bridge Date: 22nd February 2020 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham face each other in a game that should be a penalty shootout to decide who starts the new week inside the top four.

The Blues are currently occupying the finals position in the top four, but they have been in poor form recently and their 2-0 loss to Manchester United last time out has made it even tougher for them to claim the last Champions League spot.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham currently has a striker crisis with Harry Kane and Heung Min Son both injured and the former Chelsea boss would want to avoid losing home and away to his former players.

Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League games having lost two of those matches along with two draws.

The Blues have been struggling at home recently as they have won just one of their last five league matches at home.

Tottenham is in a better patch of form domestically as they have won their last three league games consecutively. They have been scoring late winners and that should push them to try and get their second win at Stamford Bridge since the start of the Premier League.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Liverpool 21:00 West Ham United Norwich City 21:00 Leicester City Aston Villa 01:00 Sheffield United Brighton & Hov… 13:30 Crystal Palace West Ham United 16:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Chelsea Watford 18:30 Liverpool Manchester City 01:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 15:00 Manchester United Liverpool 13:30 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United Sheffield United 16:00 Norwich City Crystal Palace 16:00 Watford Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 15:00 Everton Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 26 25 1 0 61 15 +46 76 2 Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68 29 +39 57 3 Leicester City 27 15 5 7 54 27 +27 50 4 Chelsea 27 13 5 9 45 37 +8 44 5 Manchester United 27 11 8 8 41 29 +12 41 6 Tottenham Hotspur 27 11 7 9 44 36 +8 40 7 Sheffield United 27 10 10 7 29 25 +4 40 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 12 6 38 32 +6 39 9 Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39 36 +3 37 10 Burnley 27 11 4 12 33 39 -6 37 11 Everton 27 10 6 11 36 41 -5 36 12 Southampton 27 10 4 13 34 48 -14 34 13 Crystal Palace 27 8 9 10 24 32 -8 33 14 Newcastle United 27 8 7 12 24 41 -17 31 15 Brighton & Hov… 27 6 10 11 32 39 -7 28 16 AFC Bournemouth 27 7 5 15 26 43 -17 26 17 Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 -18 25 18 West Ham United 26 6 6 14 30 45 -15 24 19 Watford 27 5 9 13 24 43 -19 24 20 Norwich City 27 4 6 17 24 51 -27 18

Latest Premier League Results