Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium – Stamford Bridge

Date: 22nd February 2020

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham face each other in a game that should be a penalty shootout to decide who starts the new week inside the top four.

The Blues are currently occupying the finals position in the top four, but they have been in poor form recently and their 2-0 loss to Manchester United last time out has made it even tougher for them to claim the last Champions League spot.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham currently has a striker crisis with Harry Kane and Heung Min Son both injured and the former Chelsea boss would want to avoid losing home and away to his former players.

Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League games having lost two of those matches along with two draws.

The Blues have been struggling at home recently as they have won just one of their last five league matches at home.

Tottenham is in a better patch of form domestically as they have won their last three league games consecutively.  They have been scoring late winners and that should push them to try and get their second win at Stamford Bridge since the start of the Premier League.

