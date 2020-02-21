Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano

Date: 23rd February 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will look to build on their impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League last Tuesday when they welcome Villarreal to the Wanda Metropolitano for this game.

The host is already 13 points behind the league leaders and they would consider their title challenge over, however, they have just two more points than Villarreal who are chasing a return to Europe next season so this match is an important one for both sides.

Villarreal has had inconsistent form for much of this season but they look to be in a good way ahead of this game.

The visitors have won three and lost one of their last five league games and they come into this match unbeaten in their last four league games.

Goals have been a problem for Diego Simeone’s men as they have scored just five times in their last five matches.  They however, know how to stop teams from scoring especially at home as they have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home games.

Villarreal are winless in their last two away games however they won the previous three and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.

The visitors also have a good record when they visit Atletico with two wins and one defeat in their last five visits to Atleti.

