Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 23rd February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will look to build on their impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League last Tuesday when they welcome Villarreal to the Wanda Metropolitano for this game.

The host is already 13 points behind the league leaders and they would consider their title challenge over, however, they have just two more points than Villarreal who are chasing a return to Europe next season so this match is an important one for both sides.

Villarreal has had inconsistent form for much of this season but they look to be in a good way ahead of this game.

The visitors have won three and lost one of their last five league games and they come into this match unbeaten in their last four league games.

Goals have been a problem for Diego Simeone’s men as they have scored just five times in their last five matches. They however, know how to stop teams from scoring especially at home as they have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home games.

Villarreal are winless in their last two away games however they won the previous three and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.

The visitors also have a good record when they visit Atletico with two wins and one defeat in their last five visits to Atleti.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Valladolid Eibar 13:00 Levante Valencia 16:00 Real Betis Leganes 18:30 Deportivo Alavés Granada 21:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 12:00 Osasuna Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Villarreal Espanyol 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Real Madrid 21:00 Barcelona Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Valencia Eibar 13:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 16:00 Sevilla Barcelona 18:30 Real Sociedad Getafe 21:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 12:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 16:00 Granada Villarreal 18:30 Leganes Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 25 17 4 4 62 29 +33 55 2 Real Madrid 25 15 8 2 46 17 +29 53 3 Atlético de Madrid 25 11 10 4 28 18 +10 43 4 Sevilla 25 12 7 6 34 25 +9 43 5 Getafe 25 12 6 7 36 25 +11 42 6 Real Sociedad 24 12 4 8 42 31 +11 40 7 Villarreal 25 11 5 9 43 35 +8 38 8 Valencia 25 10 8 7 35 37 -2 38 9 Granada 25 11 3 11 32 31 +1 36 10 Levante 25 10 2 13 31 36 -5 32 11 Athletic Bilbao 25 7 10 8 24 22 +2 31 12 Osasuna 25 7 10 8 31 35 -4 31 13 Real Betis 25 7 9 9 35 40 -5 30 14 Deportivo Alavés 25 8 6 11 27 35 -8 30 15 Real Valladolid 25 6 11 8 22 28 -6 29 16 Eibar 24 6 6 12 22 37 -15 24 17 Celta Vigo 25 5 9 11 22 34 -12 24 18 Mallorca 25 6 4 15 26 42 -16 22 19 Leganes 25 4 7 14 18 37 -19 19 20 Espanyol 25 4 7 14 22 44 -22 19

Spanish Primera Results