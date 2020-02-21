Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview
Gamingtips Staff
February 21, 2020
Featured Articles
2020-02-21
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 23rd February 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Atletico Madrid will look to build on their impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League last Tuesday when they welcome Villarreal to the Wanda Metropolitano for this game.
The host is already 13 points behind the league leaders and they would consider their title challenge over, however, they have just two more points than Villarreal who are chasing a return to Europe next season so this match is an important one for both sides.
Villarreal has had inconsistent form for much of this season but they look to be in a good way ahead of this game.
The visitors have won three and lost one of their last five league games and they come into this match unbeaten in their last four league games.
Goals have been a problem for Diego Simeone’s men as they have scored just five times in their last five matches. They however, know how to stop teams from scoring especially at home as they have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home games.
Villarreal are winless in their last two away games however they won the previous three and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.
The visitors also have a good record when they visit Atletico with two wins and one defeat in their last five visits to Atleti.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|February 28, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
|February 29, 2020
|Eibar
|13:00
|Levante
|Valencia
|16:00
|Real Betis
|Leganes
|18:30
|Deportivo Alavés
|Granada
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|March 1, 2020
|Sevilla
|12:00
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Espanyol
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Barcelona
|March 6, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Valencia
|March 7, 2020
|Eibar
|13:00
|Mallorca
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Getafe
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|March 8, 2020
|Osasuna
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Real Valladolid
|14:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Levante
|16:00
|Granada
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Leganes
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Real Madrid
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|25
|17
|4
|4
|62
|29
|+33
|55
|2
|Real Madrid
|25
|15
|8
|2
|46
|17
|+29
|53
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|25
|11
|10
|4
|28
|18
|+10
|43
|4
|Sevilla
|25
|12
|7
|6
|34
|25
|+9
|43
|5
|Getafe
|25
|12
|6
|7
|36
|25
|+11
|42
|6
|Real Sociedad
|24
|12
|4
|8
|42
|31
|+11
|40
|7
|Villarreal
|25
|11
|5
|9
|43
|35
|+8
|38
|8
|Valencia
|25
|10
|8
|7
|35
|37
|-2
|38
|9
|Granada
|25
|11
|3
|11
|32
|31
|+1
|36
|10
|Levante
|25
|10
|2
|13
|31
|36
|-5
|32
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|25
|7
|10
|8
|24
|22
|+2
|31
|12
|Osasuna
|25
|7
|10
|8
|31
|35
|-4
|31
|13
|Real Betis
|25
|7
|9
|9
|35
|40
|-5
|30
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|25
|8
|6
|11
|27
|35
|-8
|30
|15
|Real Valladolid
|25
|6
|11
|8
|22
|28
|-6
|29
|16
|Eibar
|24
|6
|6
|12
|22
|37
|-15
|24
|17
|Celta Vigo
|25
|5
|9
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|24
|18
|Mallorca
|25
|6
|4
|15
|26
|42
|-16
|22
|19
|Leganes
|25
|4
|7
|14
|18
|37
|-19
|19
|20
|Espanyol
|25
|4
|7
|14
|22
|44
|-22
|19
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|February 23, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 1
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|0 - 3
|Sevilla
|Real Valladolid
|2 - 1
|Espanyol
|Deportivo Alavés
|2 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Osasuna
|0 - 3
|Granada
|February 22, 2020
|Levante
|1 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|3 - 0
|Valencia
|Barcelona
|5 - 0
|Eibar
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 0
|Leganes
|February 21, 2020
|Real Betis
|3 - 3
|Mallorca
|February 16, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Osasuna
|Leganes
|0 - 0
|Real Betis
|Sevilla
|2 - 2
|Espanyol
|February 15, 2020
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|Villarreal
|2 - 1
|Levante
|Barcelona
|2 - 1
|Getafe
|Mallorca
|1 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|February 14, 2020
|Valencia
|2 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
Check Also
Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabéu hoping to get a win that ...