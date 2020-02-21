Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Anfield Date: 24th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool will be keen to get back to winning ways after they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Reds have been unbeatable in the Premier League and a return to Anfield on a Premier League night should help them get back to winning ways. West Ham started David Moyes reign with a win but things haven’t really kicked on from there and the Hammers come into this game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Manchester City last time out. Liverpool have won 25 of 26 league games so far and the Reds are on course to break Arsenal’s 49 games unbeaten run. It’s unlikely West Ham is the team to crash the party. West Ham has won just two of their last ten games in all competitions while six of those games have ended in losses for David Moyes’ side. The visitors have lost their last three consecutive away games and their last two matches against Liverpool at Anfield have ended in defeats for them. Liverpool has won four of their last five matches against West Ham and with their front three fully fit, this could be a tough day for West Ham. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Liverpool vs West Ham United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium – Anfield
Date: 24th February 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Liverpool will be keen to get back to winning ways after they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Reds have been unbeatable in the Premier League and a return to Anfield on a Premier League night should help them get back to winning ways.
West Ham started David Moyes reign with a win but things haven’t really kicked on from there and the Hammers come into this game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Manchester City last time out.
Liverpool have won 25 of 26 league games so far and the Reds are on course to break Arsenal’s 49 games unbeaten run. It’s unlikely West Ham is the team to crash the party.
West Ham has won just two of their last ten games in all competitions while six of those games have ended in losses for David Moyes’ side.
The visitors have lost their last three consecutive away games and their last two matches against Liverpool at Anfield have ended in defeats for them.
Liverpool has won four of their last five matches against West Ham and with their front three fully fit, this could be a tough day for West Ham.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results