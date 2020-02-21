Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Anfield Date: 24th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will be keen to get back to winning ways after they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds have been unbeatable in the Premier League and a return to Anfield on a Premier League night should help them get back to winning ways.

West Ham started David Moyes reign with a win but things haven’t really kicked on from there and the Hammers come into this game after suffering a 2-0 loss to Manchester City last time out.

Liverpool have won 25 of 26 league games so far and the Reds are on course to break Arsenal’s 49 games unbeaten run. It’s unlikely West Ham is the team to crash the party.

West Ham has won just two of their last ten games in all competitions while six of those games have ended in losses for David Moyes’ side.

The visitors have lost their last three consecutive away games and their last two matches against Liverpool at Anfield have ended in defeats for them.

Liverpool has won four of their last five matches against West Ham and with their front three fully fit, this could be a tough day for West Ham.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Liverpool 21:00 West Ham United Norwich City 21:00 Leicester City Aston Villa 01:00 Sheffield United Brighton & Hov… 13:30 Crystal Palace West Ham United 16:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Chelsea Watford 18:30 Liverpool Manchester City 01:00 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 15:00 Manchester United Liverpool 13:30 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United Sheffield United 16:00 Norwich City Crystal Palace 16:00 Watford Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 15:00 Everton Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 26 25 1 0 61 15 +46 76 2 Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68 29 +39 57 3 Leicester City 27 15 5 7 54 27 +27 50 4 Chelsea 27 13 5 9 45 37 +8 44 5 Manchester United 27 11 8 8 41 29 +12 41 6 Tottenham Hotspur 27 11 7 9 44 36 +8 40 7 Sheffield United 27 10 10 7 29 25 +4 40 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 12 6 38 32 +6 39 9 Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39 36 +3 37 10 Burnley 27 11 4 12 33 39 -6 37 11 Everton 27 10 6 11 36 41 -5 36 12 Southampton 27 10 4 13 34 48 -14 34 13 Crystal Palace 27 8 9 10 24 32 -8 33 14 Newcastle United 27 8 7 12 24 41 -17 31 15 Brighton & Hov… 27 6 10 11 32 39 -7 28 16 AFC Bournemouth 27 7 5 15 26 43 -17 26 17 Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 -18 25 18 West Ham United 26 6 6 14 30 45 -15 24 19 Watford 27 5 9 13 24 43 -19 24 20 Norwich City 27 4 6 17 24 51 -27 18

Latest Premier League Results