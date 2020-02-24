Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu Date: 26th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabéu hoping to get a win that would lift moods around their home after a recent poor run of form.

Los Merengues were beaten 1-0 by Levante in their last competitive game and that was the third time in their last five games that they have failed to win a game, two of which ended in losses for them.

Manchester City has also been inconsistent in recent games with two losses and three wins from their last five games in all competitions.

However, they have won their last two competitive games with clean sheets and they would be confident of stunning the former European champions in this game.

Real Madrid is winless at home in their last two competitive games however they beat Manchester City at home the last two times they have hosted the English champions in this competition which they can draw confidence from.

Manchester City has lost just one of their last five away games in all competitions, but they know that none of those opponents are at the same level of quality as Real Madrid.

City struggled to break down Leicester City at the weekend and Real Madrid lost to lowly Levante – both of these teams have a point to prove in this game and it will be interesting to see how they both approach the game.