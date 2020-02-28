Valencia vs Real Betis Preview

Valencia vs Real Betis Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Mestalla Date: 29th February 2020 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Valencia will look to get their first win in six games when they host Real Betis in this La Liga game.

Los Che has been struggling for form recently and they come into this game off the back of four loses and no wins from their last five matches.

Their poor run of form has made it harder for them to end this season inside the top four as they have done for the past two seasons, but they are just five points off the top three and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.

Real Betis arrive at the Mestalla winless in their last six games – they have drawn their last two matches ahead of this game but they have three losses from their last six.

Betis is closer to the drop zone than they are to the top of the league table as just 8 points separate them from 18th position in the league table.

Maxi Gomez has been the shining light at Valencia this campaign and he will be looking to add to his 9 league goals for the season when Betis come to town in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Eibar 13:00 Levante Valencia 16:00 Real Betis Leganes 18:30 Deportivo Alavés Granada 21:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 12:00 Osasuna Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Villarreal Espanyol 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Real Madrid 21:00 Barcelona Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Valencia Eibar 13:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 16:00 Sevilla Barcelona 18:30 Real Sociedad Getafe 21:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 12:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 16:00 Granada Villarreal 18:30 Leganes Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 20:00 Real Sociedad

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 25 17 4 4 62 29 +33 55 2 Real Madrid 25 15 8 2 46 17 +29 53 3 Real Sociedad 25 13 4 8 43 31 +12 43 4 Atlético de Madrid 25 11 10 4 28 18 +10 43 5 Sevilla 25 12 7 6 34 25 +9 43 6 Getafe 25 12 6 7 36 25 +11 42 7 Villarreal 25 11 5 9 43 35 +8 38 8 Valencia 25 10 8 7 35 37 -2 38 9 Granada 25 11 3 11 32 31 +1 36 10 Levante 25 10 2 13 31 36 -5 32 11 Athletic Bilbao 25 7 10 8 24 22 +2 31 12 Osasuna 25 7 10 8 31 35 -4 31 13 Real Betis 25 7 9 9 35 40 -5 30 14 Deportivo Alavés 25 8 6 11 27 35 -8 30 15 Real Valladolid 26 6 11 9 22 29 -7 29 16 Eibar 24 6 6 12 22 37 -15 24 17 Celta Vigo 25 5 9 11 22 34 -12 24 18 Mallorca 25 6 4 15 26 42 -16 22 19 Leganes 25 4 7 14 18 37 -19 19 20 Espanyol 25 4 7 14 22 44 -22 19

Spanish Primera Results