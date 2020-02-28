Valencia vs Real Betis Preview
February 28, 2020
Valencia vs Real Betis
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Mestalla
Date: 29th February 2020
Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT
Valencia will look to get their first win in six games when they host Real Betis in this La Liga game.
Los Che has been struggling for form recently and they come into this game off the back of four loses and no wins from their last five matches.
Their poor run of form has made it harder for them to end this season inside the top four as they have done for the past two seasons, but they are just five points off the top three and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.
Real Betis arrive at the Mestalla winless in their last six games – they have drawn their last two matches ahead of this game but they have three losses from their last six.
Betis is closer to the drop zone than they are to the top of the league table as just 8 points separate them from 18th position in the league table.
Maxi Gomez has been the shining light at Valencia this campaign and he will be looking to add to his 9 league goals for the season when Betis come to town in this game.
