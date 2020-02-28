Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu Date: 1st March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid host Barcelona in this Classico after their shock 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek and they would be hoping they can beat their rivals and open a one-point gap over them.

Madrid has struggled recently and their 2-1 loss to Man City was the second consecutive loss they have suffered and it extends their run of winless matches to three.

Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in the Champions League in midweek. The Catalans won their previous three league games before that game and they would be looking for another win in this game.

Barcelona is on a run of four consecutive league wins and that has helped them open up a two points gap on Real Madrid ahead of this game. Lionel Messi loves a derby and he would be hoping to inspire them to another league win in this game.

Real Madrid has lost three and won one of their last five competitive games and this game offers them the chance to get back to form as well as topple their title rivals.

Lionel Messi has netted 18 league goals already this season while Karim Benzema leads the chart for Real Madrid with 13 league goals for the season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Eibar 13:00 Levante Valencia 16:00 Real Betis Leganes 18:30 Deportivo Alavés Granada 21:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 12:00 Osasuna Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Villarreal Espanyol 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Real Madrid 21:00 Barcelona Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Valencia Eibar 13:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 16:00 Sevilla Barcelona 18:30 Real Sociedad Getafe 21:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 12:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 16:00 Granada Villarreal 18:30 Leganes Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 20:00 Real Sociedad

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 25 17 4 4 62 29 +33 55 2 Real Madrid 25 15 8 2 46 17 +29 53 3 Real Sociedad 25 13 4 8 43 31 +12 43 4 Atlético de Madrid 25 11 10 4 28 18 +10 43 5 Sevilla 25 12 7 6 34 25 +9 43 6 Getafe 25 12 6 7 36 25 +11 42 7 Villarreal 25 11 5 9 43 35 +8 38 8 Valencia 25 10 8 7 35 37 -2 38 9 Granada 25 11 3 11 32 31 +1 36 10 Levante 25 10 2 13 31 36 -5 32 11 Athletic Bilbao 25 7 10 8 24 22 +2 31 12 Osasuna 25 7 10 8 31 35 -4 31 13 Real Betis 25 7 9 9 35 40 -5 30 14 Deportivo Alavés 25 8 6 11 27 35 -8 30 15 Real Valladolid 26 6 11 9 22 29 -7 29 16 Eibar 24 6 6 12 22 37 -15 24 17 Celta Vigo 25 5 9 11 22 34 -12 24 18 Mallorca 25 6 4 15 26 42 -16 22 19 Leganes 25 4 7 14 18 37 -19 19 20 Espanyol 25 4 7 14 22 44 -22 19

Spanish Primera Results