Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 1st March 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid host Barcelona in this Classico after their shock 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek and they would be hoping they can beat their rivals and open a one-point gap over them.

Madrid has struggled recently and their 2-1 loss to Man City was the second consecutive loss they have suffered and it extends their run of winless matches to three.

Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.  The Catalans won their previous three league games before that game and they would be looking for another win in this game.

Barcelona is on a run of four consecutive league wins and that has helped them open up a two points gap on Real Madrid ahead of this game.  Lionel Messi loves a derby and he would be hoping to inspire them to another league win in this game.

Real Madrid has lost three and won one of their last five competitive games and this game offers them the chance to get back to form as well as topple their title rivals.

Lionel Messi has netted 18 league goals already this season while Karim Benzema leads the chart for Real Madrid with 13 league goals for the season.

