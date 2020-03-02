Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – FA Cup Stadium – Stamford Bridge Date: 3rd March 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Chelsea host Liverpool in this interesting FA Cup game and all eyes should be on Liverpool and their team selection after the Reds finally lost a league game over the weekend.

Liverpool were outgunned for the first time in the league after more than 40 games. It took a team as lowly as Watford to do that but Jurgen Klopp hasn’t always fielded his best team in the FA Cup and it will be interesting to see how they react in this game.

Chelsea were lucky enough to escape from the South coast with a share of the points as they drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.

The Cherries came from behind to lead the Blues 2-1 but a late goal from Marcos Alonso which was his second goal of the game salvaged a point for Frank Lampard’s men.

Chelsea has reached two of the last three FA Cup finals having won one of those finals but they have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions and they haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of those games.

Liverpool has now lost two of their last three games in all competitions and they will be looking to return to form in this game.

The Reds’ cup games are usually high-scoring with 3.83 goals scored per game on average this season.

This match gets underway at 19:45 BST.