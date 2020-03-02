Juventus vs AC Milan Preview

Juventus vs AC Milan Competition – Coppa Italia Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 4th March 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Juventus face AC Milan in this Italian Cup semifinal with Maurizio Sarri under pressure. His players will hope to give the fans something to smile about when Milan arrive at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has struggled in recent games with just two wins from their last five games and the pressure has started to build up on Sarri with a sensational return for Max Allegri now being muted.

AC Milan has been re-energized by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who seems to get better with age.

The Swede has helped Milan reached this stage of the competition and his presence in Stefano Pioli’s side continues to inspire more confidence in the players around him.

Milan has lost just one of their last five games in all competitions but they have also won just one of those matches and they would be keen to get another win here.

Juve however, has a solid home form with six wins from their last six home games and they will look to add to Milan’s two losses from their last five away games in all competitions.

Juventus has won all 7 of the last seven times they have hosted Milan in all competitions.