Napoli vs Internazionale Preview

Napoli vs Internazionale Competition – Coppa Italia Stadium – San Paolo Date: 5th March 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Napoli and Inter Milan go head-to-head in this Coppa Italia clash as they both look to win the competition.

Napoli come into this game in a fine run of form that has seen them win four and draw one of their last five games in all competitions.

Inter Milan recovered from consecutive losses to win their last two games, both of which came in the Europa League.

Napoli has picked up some form at a good time in the season. Their home form has also improved with three wins from their last five at the San Paolo.

Inter built their title charge at the beginning of the season on their away form but they have encountered some difficulties on the road in recent games.

They have lost one of their last five away games and three of those matches have been wins for them.

Inter were winners the last time they visited Napoli however Napoli won the first leg of this game (1:0) at the San Siro and they will look to finish the job in this game.