Napoli vs Internazionale Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 2, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Napoli vs Internazionale

Competition – Coppa Italia

Stadium – San Paolo

Date: 5th March 2020

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Napoli and Inter Milan go head-to-head in this Coppa Italia clash as they both look to win the competition.

Napoli come into this game in a fine run of form that has seen them win four and draw one of their last five games in all competitions.

Inter Milan recovered from consecutive losses to win their last two games, both of which came in the Europa League.

Napoli has picked up some form at a good time in the season.  Their home form has also improved with three wins from their last five at the San Paolo.

Inter built their title charge at the beginning of the season on their away form but they have encountered some difficulties on the road in recent games.

They have lost one of their last five away games and three of those matches have been wins for them.

Inter were winners the last time they visited Napoli however Napoli won the first leg of this game (1:0) at the San Siro and they will look to finish the job in this game.

Check Also

Alaves vs Valencia Preview

Valencia will look to build on their win against Real Betis when they take on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.