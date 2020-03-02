Alaves vs Valencia Preview
March 2, 2020
Alaves vs Valencia
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Mendizorroza
Date: 6th March 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Valencia will look to build on their win against Real Betis when they take on Alaves in this game.
Los Che has suffered a rough patch recently but that win should bring back some confidence into their camp.
Alaves are unbeaten in two but they have just two wins from their last five games.
The home side has won their last two home games and they have lost just one of their last five home games as well which could bode well for them.
Valencia has been on a terrible run of form away from home as they come into this fixture with four straight losses on the road.
Valencia is gunning for a Champions League spot by the end of this season but if they don’t improve their form on the road, that may never happen for them.
Alaves has won three and lost two of their last five home games against Valencia. Overall, Valencia has won three of the last five meetings between these teams including the last two which have been played at the Mestalla.
Lucas Perez and Joselu are helping Alaves with the goals and both have scored a combined 20 league goals this season.
This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|March 6, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Valencia
|March 7, 2020
|Eibar
|13:00
|Mallorca
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Getafe
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|March 8, 2020
|Osasuna
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Real Valladolid
|14:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Levante
|16:00
|Granada
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Leganes
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|March 10, 2020
|Eibar
|20:00
|Real Sociedad
|March 13, 2020
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Eibar
|March 14, 2020
|Leganes
|13:00
|Real Valladolid
|Valencia
|16:00
|Levante
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Villarreal
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|26
|16
|8
|2
|48
|17
|+31
|56
|2
|Barcelona
|26
|17
|4
|5
|62
|31
|+31
|55
|3
|Sevilla
|26
|13
|7
|6
|37
|27
|+10
|46
|4
|Getafe
|26
|13
|6
|7
|37
|25
|+12
|45
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|26
|11
|11
|4
|29
|19
|+10
|44
|6
|Real Sociedad
|25
|13
|4
|8
|43
|31
|+12
|43
|7
|Valencia
|26
|11
|8
|7
|37
|38
|-1
|41
|8
|Villarreal
|26
|11
|5
|10
|43
|36
|+7
|38
|9
|Granada
|26
|11
|4
|11
|32
|31
|+1
|37
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|26
|8
|10
|8
|25
|22
|+3
|34
|11
|Levante
|26
|10
|2
|14
|31
|39
|-8
|32
|12
|Osasuna
|26
|7
|10
|9
|33
|38
|-5
|31
|13
|Deportivo Alavés
|26
|8
|7
|11
|28
|36
|-8
|31
|14
|Real Betis
|26
|7
|9
|10
|36
|42
|-6
|30
|15
|Real Valladolid
|26
|6
|11
|9
|22
|29
|-7
|29
|16
|Eibar
|25
|7
|6
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|27
|17
|Celta Vigo
|26
|5
|10
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|25
|18
|Mallorca
|26
|6
|4
|16
|26
|43
|-17
|22
|19
|Leganes
|26
|4
|8
|14
|19
|38
|-19
|20
|20
|Espanyol
|26
|4
|8
|14
|23
|45
|-22
|20
Spanish Primera Results
|March 1, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Barcelona
|Mallorca
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|Espanyol
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|3 - 2
|Osasuna
|February 29, 2020
|Granada
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Leganes
|1 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Betis
|Eibar
|3 - 0
|Levante
|February 28, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|February 23, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 1
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|0 - 3
|Sevilla
|Real Valladolid
|2 - 1
|Espanyol
|Deportivo Alavés
|2 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Osasuna
|0 - 3
|Granada
|February 22, 2020
|Levante
|1 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|3 - 0
|Valencia
|Barcelona
|5 - 0
|Eibar
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 0
|Leganes
|February 21, 2020
|Real Betis
|3 - 3
|Mallorca
