Alaves vs Valencia Preview

Alaves vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Mendizorroza Date: 6th March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will look to build on their win against Real Betis when they take on Alaves in this game.

Los Che has suffered a rough patch recently but that win should bring back some confidence into their camp.

Alaves are unbeaten in two but they have just two wins from their last five games.

The home side has won their last two home games and they have lost just one of their last five home games as well which could bode well for them.

Valencia has been on a terrible run of form away from home as they come into this fixture with four straight losses on the road.

Valencia is gunning for a Champions League spot by the end of this season but if they don’t improve their form on the road, that may never happen for them.

Alaves has won three and lost two of their last five home games against Valencia. Overall, Valencia has won three of the last five meetings between these teams including the last two which have been played at the Mestalla.

Lucas Perez and Joselu are helping Alaves with the goals and both have scored a combined 20 league goals this season.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

