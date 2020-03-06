Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 6, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano

Date: 7th March 2020

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid meet in this game that should determine who starts the new week 3rd in the La Liga table and it promises to be an interesting clash.

Atletico faces a tough trip to Liverpool later in the week and they will be looking to earn a win that would boost their morale ahead of their tough trip to England.

Sevilla is currently occupying the 3rd position but this will be a test of their credentials.  With Getafe just one point behind them, they should be desperate for all three points.

Atletico is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions – they have won three of those matches including their 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League.

Atletico has also lost just one of their last ten home games in all competitions and eight of those games have ended in wins for them.

Sevilla is unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions but they have won just two of those games, one of which came away from home.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two away games but they lost the previous three making this an interesting tie on paper.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Alaves vs Valencia Preview

Valencia will look to build on their win against Real Betis when they take on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.