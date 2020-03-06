Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Preview
March 6, 2020
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 7th March 2020
Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT
Sevilla and Atletico Madrid meet in this game that should determine who starts the new week 3rd in the La Liga table and it promises to be an interesting clash.
Atletico faces a tough trip to Liverpool later in the week and they will be looking to earn a win that would boost their morale ahead of their tough trip to England.
Sevilla is currently occupying the 3rd position but this will be a test of their credentials. With Getafe just one point behind them, they should be desperate for all three points.
Atletico is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions – they have won three of those matches including their 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League.
Atletico has also lost just one of their last ten home games in all competitions and eight of those games have ended in wins for them.
Sevilla is unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions but they have won just two of those games, one of which came away from home.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last two away games but they lost the previous three making this an interesting tie on paper.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|March 7, 2020
|Eibar
|13:00
|Mallorca
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Getafe
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|March 8, 2020
|Osasuna
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Real Valladolid
|14:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Levante
|16:00
|Granada
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Leganes
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|March 10, 2020
|Eibar
|20:00
|Real Sociedad
|March 13, 2020
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Eibar
|March 14, 2020
|Leganes
|13:00
|Real Valladolid
|Valencia
|16:00
|Levante
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Villarreal
|March 15, 2020
|Espanyol
|12:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|14:00
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Granada
|18:30
|Getafe
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Real Betis
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|26
|16
|8
|2
|48
|17
|+31
|56
|2
|Barcelona
|26
|17
|4
|5
|62
|31
|+31
|55
|3
|Sevilla
|26
|13
|7
|6
|37
|27
|+10
|46
|4
|Getafe
|26
|13
|6
|7
|37
|25
|+12
|45
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|26
|11
|11
|4
|29
|19
|+10
|44
|6
|Real Sociedad
|25
|13
|4
|8
|43
|31
|+12
|43
|7
|Valencia
|27
|11
|9
|7
|38
|39
|-1
|42
|8
|Villarreal
|26
|11
|5
|10
|43
|36
|+7
|38
|9
|Granada
|26
|11
|4
|11
|32
|31
|+1
|37
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|26
|8
|10
|8
|25
|22
|+3
|34
|11
|Deportivo Alavés
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|37
|-8
|32
|12
|Levante
|26
|10
|2
|14
|31
|39
|-8
|32
|13
|Osasuna
|26
|7
|10
|9
|33
|38
|-5
|31
|14
|Real Betis
|26
|7
|9
|10
|36
|42
|-6
|30
|15
|Real Valladolid
|26
|6
|11
|9
|22
|29
|-7
|29
|16
|Eibar
|25
|7
|6
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|27
|17
|Celta Vigo
|26
|5
|10
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|25
|18
|Mallorca
|26
|6
|4
|16
|26
|43
|-17
|22
|19
|Leganes
|26
|4
|8
|14
|19
|38
|-19
|20
|20
|Espanyol
|26
|4
|8
|14
|23
|45
|-22
|20
Spanish Primera Results
|March 6, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Valencia
|March 1, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Barcelona
|Mallorca
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|Espanyol
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|3 - 2
|Osasuna
|February 29, 2020
|Granada
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Leganes
|1 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Betis
|Eibar
|3 - 0
|Levante
|February 28, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|February 23, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 1
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|0 - 3
|Sevilla
|Real Valladolid
|2 - 1
|Espanyol
|Deportivo Alavés
|2 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Osasuna
|0 - 3
|Granada
|February 22, 2020
|Levante
|1 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|3 - 0
|Valencia
|Barcelona
|5 - 0
|Eibar
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 0
|Leganes
