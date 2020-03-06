Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 7th March 2020 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid meet in this game that should determine who starts the new week 3rd in the La Liga table and it promises to be an interesting clash.

Atletico faces a tough trip to Liverpool later in the week and they will be looking to earn a win that would boost their morale ahead of their tough trip to England.

Sevilla is currently occupying the 3rd position but this will be a test of their credentials. With Getafe just one point behind them, they should be desperate for all three points.

Atletico is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions – they have won three of those matches including their 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League.

Atletico has also lost just one of their last ten home games in all competitions and eight of those games have ended in wins for them.

Sevilla is unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions but they have won just two of those games, one of which came away from home.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two away games but they lost the previous three making this an interesting tie on paper.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Eibar 13:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 16:00 Sevilla Barcelona 18:30 Real Sociedad Getafe 21:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 12:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 16:00 Granada Villarreal 18:30 Leganes Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 20:00 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 21:00 Eibar Leganes 13:00 Real Valladolid Valencia 16:00 Levante Mallorca 18:30 Barcelona Celta Vigo 21:00 Villarreal Espanyol 12:00 Deportivo Alavés Real Sociedad 14:00 Osasuna Athletic Bilbao 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Granada 18:30 Getafe Sevilla 21:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 26 16 8 2 48 17 +31 56 2 Barcelona 26 17 4 5 62 31 +31 55 3 Sevilla 26 13 7 6 37 27 +10 46 4 Getafe 26 13 6 7 37 25 +12 45 5 Atlético de Madrid 26 11 11 4 29 19 +10 44 6 Real Sociedad 25 13 4 8 43 31 +12 43 7 Valencia 27 11 9 7 38 39 -1 42 8 Villarreal 26 11 5 10 43 36 +7 38 9 Granada 26 11 4 11 32 31 +1 37 10 Athletic Bilbao 26 8 10 8 25 22 +3 34 11 Deportivo Alavés 27 8 8 11 29 37 -8 32 12 Levante 26 10 2 14 31 39 -8 32 13 Osasuna 26 7 10 9 33 38 -5 31 14 Real Betis 26 7 9 10 36 42 -6 30 15 Real Valladolid 26 6 11 9 22 29 -7 29 16 Eibar 25 7 6 12 25 37 -12 27 17 Celta Vigo 26 5 10 11 22 34 -12 25 18 Mallorca 26 6 4 16 26 43 -17 22 19 Leganes 26 4 8 14 19 38 -19 20 20 Espanyol 26 4 8 14 23 45 -22 20

