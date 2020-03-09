Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Anfield Date: 11th March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool faces one of their biggest tests of the season when they host Atletico Madrid in this Champions League round of 16 return leg.

The European champions face being eliminated from the competition at this stage if they cannot break Diego Simeone’s defencive side.

Atletico Madrid has been very inconsistent this season but they showed what they are capable of in the first leg of this game.

They marked out Liverpool’s most dangerous players and made the Reds sweat until they ran out of ideas in the same stadium that they were crowned European champions last June.

However, this game promises to be different with Liverpool playing at home and in front of the fans who make Anfield such a difficult place to visit for any team.

After losing to Atleti in the first leg, Liverpool went on to lose two of their next three games, but they returned to form with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Atletico remain unbeaten since they won against Liverpool and they come here off the back of consecutive draws.

Liverpool has often struggled against Madrid based sides and they face an uphill task in this game against a very strong defensive side.