3:30 Cheltenham – Gold Cup Chase Racecard, Betting Forecast & Tips: 13/03/2020

The 2020 Cheltenham festival draws to a close this Friday with the biggest race of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup taking centre stage for the millions of viewers across the globe. Last years winner, Al Boum Photo is set to go off as favourite this time around however this a fierce betting market with many horses in with a shout. Santini and Delta Work are likely to be popular amongst punters while Lostintranslation, Clan Des Obeaux, Kemboy and Presenting Percy make up the remainder of the most popular horses in the betting markets.
3:30 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)
|Form
|Horse
|Odds
|Age
|Weight
|Trainer
|Jockey
|1
|1R/11-21
|Al Boum Photo
|–
|8
|11 10
|W P Mullins
|P Townend
|2
|1F34-22
|Bristol De Mai
|–
|9
|11 10
|N A Twiston-Davies
|D A Jacob
|3
|215-P11
|Chris’s Dream
|–
|8
|11 10
|H De Bromhead
|Aidan Coleman
|4
|1152-21
|Clan Des Obeaux
|–
|8
|11 10
|P F Nicholls
|H Cobden
|5
|13-1411
|Delta Work
|–
|7
|11 10
|G Elliott
|M P Walsh
|6
|66-236P
|Elegant Escape
|–
|8
|11 10
|C L Tizzard
|Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
|7
|1U1-142
|Kemboy
|–
|8
|11 10
|W P Mullins
|Mr P W Mullins
|8
|221-11P
|Lostintranslation
|–
|8
|11 10
|C L Tizzard
|R M Power
|9
|214-P32
|Monalee
|–
|9
|11 10
|H De Bromhead
|Rachael Blackmore
|10
|1/18-353
|Presenting Percy
|–
|9
|11 10
|P G Kelly
|D N Russell
|11
|2-1141P
|Real Steel
|–
|7
|11 10
|W P Mullins
|B S Hughes
|12
|1/132-11
|Santini
|–
|8
|11 10
|N J Henderson
|Nico de Boinville
Betting Forecast: 7/2 Al Boum Photo , 4/1 Santini , 5/1 Delta Work , 6/1 Lostintranslation , 7/1 Clan Des Obeaux , 7/1 Kemboy , 10/1 Presenting Percy , 20/1 Monalee , 25/1 Bristol De Mai , 25/1 Chris’s Dream , 33/1 Real Steel , 50/1 Elegant Escape
Tip: Al Boum Photo has been there and done it last year and deserves to head the market however Clan Des Obeaux ran well here last year, won the King George VI chase on Boxing Day with ease and looks likely to be competitive. Presenting Percy ran well last year and could be worth a look at an each-way price.