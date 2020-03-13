3:30 Cheltenham – Gold Cup Chase Racecard, Betting Forecast & Tips: 13/03/2020

The 2020 Cheltenham festival draws to a close this Friday with the biggest race of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup taking centre stage for the millions of viewers across the globe.  Last years winner, Al Boum Photo is set to go off as favourite this time around however this a fierce betting market with many horses in with a shout.  Santini and Delta Work are likely to be popular amongst punters while Lostintranslation, Clan Des Obeaux, Kemboy and Presenting Percy make up the remainder of the most popular horses in the betting markets.

3:30 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

Going:Good to Soft
Distance:3m 2f 70y
Runners:12
Form Horse Odds Age Weight Trainer Jockey
1 1R/11-21 Al Boum Photo 8 11 10 W P Mullins P Townend
2 1F34-22 Bristol De Mai 9 11 10 N A Twiston-Davies D A Jacob
3 215-P11 Chris’s Dream 8 11 10 H De Bromhead Aidan Coleman
4 1152-21 Clan Des Obeaux 8 11 10 P F Nicholls H Cobden
5 13-1411 Delta Work 7 11 10 G Elliott M P Walsh
6 66-236P Elegant Escape 8 11 10 C L Tizzard Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
7 1U1-142 Kemboy 8 11 10 W P Mullins Mr P W Mullins
8 221-11P Lostintranslation 8 11 10 C L Tizzard R M Power
9 214-P32 Monalee 9 11 10 H De Bromhead Rachael Blackmore
10 1/18-353 Presenting Percy 9 11 10 P G Kelly D N Russell
11 2-1141P Real Steel 7 11 10 W P Mullins B S Hughes
12 1/132-11 Santini 8 11 10 N J Henderson Nico de Boinville

Betting Forecast: 7/2 Al Boum Photo , 4/1 Santini , 5/1 Delta Work , 6/1 Lostintranslation , 7/1 Clan Des Obeaux , 7/1 Kemboy , 10/1 Presenting Percy , 20/1 Monalee , 25/1 Bristol De Mai , 25/1 Chris’s Dream , 33/1 Real Steel , 50/1 Elegant Escape

Tip: Al Boum Photo has been there and done it last year and deserves to head the market however Clan Des Obeaux ran well here last year, won the King George VI chase on Boxing Day with ease and looks likely to be competitive.  Presenting Percy ran well last year and could be worth a look at an each-way price.

