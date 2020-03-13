3:30 Cheltenham – Gold Cup Chase Racecard, Betting Forecast & Tips: 13/03/2020

The 2020 Cheltenham festival draws to a close this Friday with the biggest race of the week, the Cheltenham Gold Cup taking centre stage for the millions of viewers across the globe. Last years winner, Al Boum Photo is set to go off as favourite this time around however this a fierce betting market with many horses in with a shout. Santini and Delta Work are likely to be popular amongst punters while Lostintranslation, Clan Des Obeaux, Kemboy and Presenting Percy make up the remainder of the most popular horses in the betting markets.

3:30 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

Going : Good to Soft

Distance : 3m 2f 70y

Runners : 12