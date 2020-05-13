Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 16th May 2020 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

The Bundesliga is set to resume this weekend as the Germans look to lead the way in Europe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The current campaign was suspended for more than a month and teams will now look to finish this season strongly.

Borussia Dortmund remain firmly in the race for the Bundesliga this season and their fans will feel that this suspension has given them the chance to win it again if they have a better end to the season.

They welcome Schalke 04 for this Revierderby to whet our appetite for the restart of the season and the hope is that this game will show us how interesting and exciting the remainder of the season could be.

David Wagner is doing a great job at Schalke and he will look to put his players in the best possible position to restart their campaign with a win against Dortmund in this game.

Dortmund lost their last competitive game before the break against PSG in the Champions League, however, they won four consecutive league games before the authorities suspended the campaign.

Schalke 04 may be one team that would’ve enjoyed the break as they look to rediscover their form.

They had no wins and two losses from their last five league games before the season was suspended.

The last h2h between these teams ended in a goalless draw. However, the visitors have won two and lost just once in their last five h2h making this an interesting tie.

Although fans of football around the World will be expecting an action packed game, we may see a slow start as these teams look to avoid injury after a long period break.

This game gets underway at 14:30 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Augsburg 1907 14:30 Wolfsburg Fortuna Dusseldorf 14:30 Paderborn TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Hertha BSC Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Schalke 04 RB Leipzig 14:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. FC Köln 14:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Union Berlin 17:00 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Schalke 04 01:00 Augsburg 1907 1. FC Köln 01:00 Fortuna Dusseldorf SC Freiburg 01:00 Werder Bremen Paderborn 01:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 01:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayern Munich 01:00 Eintracht Frankfurt 1. FSV Mainz 05 01:00 RB Leipzig Wolfsburg 01:00 Borussia Dortmund Hertha BSC 01:00 Union Berlin

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 25 17 4 4 73 26 +47 55 2 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 68 33 +35 51 3 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 62 26 +36 50 4 Borussia Mönchengladbach 25 15 4 6 49 30 +19 49 5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 45 30 +15 47 6 Schalke 04 25 9 10 6 33 36 -3 37 7 Wolfsburg 25 9 9 7 34 30 +4 36 8 SC Freiburg 25 10 6 9 34 35 -1 36 9 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 25 10 5 10 35 43 -8 35 10 1. FC Köln 25 10 2 13 39 45 -6 32 11 Union Berlin 25 9 3 13 32 41 -9 30 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 8 4 12 38 41 -3 28 13 Hertha BSC 25 7 7 11 32 48 -16 28 14 Augsburg 1907 25 7 6 12 36 52 -16 27 15 1. FSV Mainz 05 25 8 2 15 34 53 -19 26 16 Fortuna Dusseldorf 25 5 7 13 27 50 -23 22 17 Werder Bremen 24 4 6 14 27 55 -28 18 18 Paderborn 25 4 4 17 30 54 -24 16

