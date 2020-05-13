FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

May 13, 2020

FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – An der alten Försterei

Date: 17th May 2020

Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Bayern Munich restart their season with a visit to Union Berlin and the German champions would hope that they can continue from where they left off before the campaign was suspended.

The defending champions won six consecutive games before the suspension and had nine wins and a draw from their last ten games in all competition.

Their fine run of form has placed them in a position to keep the Bundesliga crown for yet another season.

Union Berlin was 11th in the league table when the campaign was suspended and they would look to make a better start than the two losses from as many games they had before the campaign was suspended.

The hosts have won just three games since February and they have posted one win from their last five home games in all competitions.

Their inconsistent form also shows in the league as they have won just two of their last five league games.

They managed to frustrate Bayern in the reverse fixture of this game but the champions still beat them 2-1.  Bayern are now in better shape and they would feel that they can easily see out this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

German Bundesliga Table

German Bundesliga Results

