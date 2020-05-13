FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – An der alten Försterei Date: 17th May 2020 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Bayern Munich restart their season with a visit to Union Berlin and the German champions would hope that they can continue from where they left off before the campaign was suspended.

The defending champions won six consecutive games before the suspension and had nine wins and a draw from their last ten games in all competition.

Their fine run of form has placed them in a position to keep the Bundesliga crown for yet another season.

Union Berlin was 11th in the league table when the campaign was suspended and they would look to make a better start than the two losses from as many games they had before the campaign was suspended.

The hosts have won just three games since February and they have posted one win from their last five home games in all competitions.

Their inconsistent form also shows in the league as they have won just two of their last five league games.

They managed to frustrate Bayern in the reverse fixture of this game but the champions still beat them 2-1. Bayern are now in better shape and they would feel that they can easily see out this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Augsburg 1907 14:30 Wolfsburg Fortuna Dusseldorf 14:30 Paderborn TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Hertha BSC Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Schalke 04 RB Leipzig 14:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. FC Köln 14:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Union Berlin 17:00 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Schalke 04 01:00 Augsburg 1907 1. FC Köln 01:00 Fortuna Dusseldorf SC Freiburg 01:00 Werder Bremen Paderborn 01:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 01:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayern Munich 01:00 Eintracht Frankfurt 1. FSV Mainz 05 01:00 RB Leipzig Wolfsburg 01:00 Borussia Dortmund Hertha BSC 01:00 Union Berlin

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 25 17 4 4 73 26 +47 55 2 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 68 33 +35 51 3 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 62 26 +36 50 4 Borussia Mönchengladbach 25 15 4 6 49 30 +19 49 5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 45 30 +15 47 6 Schalke 04 25 9 10 6 33 36 -3 37 7 Wolfsburg 25 9 9 7 34 30 +4 36 8 SC Freiburg 25 10 6 9 34 35 -1 36 9 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 25 10 5 10 35 43 -8 35 10 1. FC Köln 25 10 2 13 39 45 -6 32 11 Union Berlin 25 9 3 13 32 41 -9 30 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 8 4 12 38 41 -3 28 13 Hertha BSC 25 7 7 11 32 48 -16 28 14 Augsburg 1907 25 7 6 12 36 52 -16 27 15 1. FSV Mainz 05 25 8 2 15 34 53 -19 26 16 Fortuna Dusseldorf 25 5 7 13 27 50 -23 22 17 Werder Bremen 24 4 6 14 27 55 -28 18 18 Paderborn 25 4 4 17 30 54 -24 16

German Bundesliga Results