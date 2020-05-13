Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – wohninvest WESERSTADION Date: 18th May 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Struggling Werder Bremen host European hopefuls, Bayer Leverkusen in this game as the Bundesliga finally makes a return. The host is staring relegation in the face at the moment however their fans would hope that they can return from this break in better shape. Bremen come into this game second from bottom having lost four and failed to win any of their last five league games. They are eight points away from safety and they cannot afford to lose more games and more ground as they battle to save their season. Bayer Leverkusen on the other hand, is chasing a Champions League spot and they would feel that they can get that before the season ends. They competed in the Champions League this season and they are currently fifth in the league table, just two points off the top four. Leverkusen were in a fine run of form before the season was suspended as they won four of their last five league games. The hosts have no wins in their last five games in all competitions while Leverkusen is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. The circumstances of this game may favour Werder Bremen as players from both sides will be returning with different fitness levels and motivation so there is a chance we could see a shock result if Leverkusen aren’t firing on all cylinders. This game kicks-off at 19:30 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
German Bundesliga Table
German Bundesliga Results
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
Competition – German Bundesliga
Stadium – wohninvest WESERSTADION
Date: 18th May 2020
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
Struggling Werder Bremen host European hopefuls, Bayer Leverkusen in this game as the Bundesliga finally makes a return.
The host is staring relegation in the face at the moment however their fans would hope that they can return from this break in better shape.
Bremen come into this game second from bottom having lost four and failed to win any of their last five league games. They are eight points away from safety and they cannot afford to lose more games and more ground as they battle to save their season.
Bayer Leverkusen on the other hand, is chasing a Champions League spot and they would feel that they can get that before the season ends.
They competed in the Champions League this season and they are currently fifth in the league table, just two points off the top four.
Leverkusen were in a fine run of form before the season was suspended as they won four of their last five league games.
The hosts have no wins in their last five games in all competitions while Leverkusen is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.
The circumstances of this game may favour Werder Bremen as players from both sides will be returning with different fitness levels and motivation so there is a chance we could see a shock result if Leverkusen aren’t firing on all cylinders.
This game kicks-off at 19:30 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga: