Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – wohninvest WESERSTADION Date: 18th May 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Struggling Werder Bremen host European hopefuls, Bayer Leverkusen in this game as the Bundesliga finally makes a return.

The host is staring relegation in the face at the moment however their fans would hope that they can return from this break in better shape.

Bremen come into this game second from bottom having lost four and failed to win any of their last five league games. They are eight points away from safety and they cannot afford to lose more games and more ground as they battle to save their season.

Bayer Leverkusen on the other hand, is chasing a Champions League spot and they would feel that they can get that before the season ends.

They competed in the Champions League this season and they are currently fifth in the league table, just two points off the top four.

Leverkusen were in a fine run of form before the season was suspended as they won four of their last five league games.

The hosts have no wins in their last five games in all competitions while Leverkusen is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

The circumstances of this game may favour Werder Bremen as players from both sides will be returning with different fitness levels and motivation so there is a chance we could see a shock result if Leverkusen aren’t firing on all cylinders.

This game kicks-off at 19:30 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Augsburg 1907 14:30 Wolfsburg Fortuna Dusseldorf 14:30 Paderborn TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Hertha BSC Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Schalke 04 RB Leipzig 14:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. FC Köln 14:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Union Berlin 17:00 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Schalke 04 01:00 Augsburg 1907 1. FC Köln 01:00 Fortuna Dusseldorf SC Freiburg 01:00 Werder Bremen Paderborn 01:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 01:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayern Munich 01:00 Eintracht Frankfurt 1. FSV Mainz 05 01:00 RB Leipzig Wolfsburg 01:00 Borussia Dortmund Hertha BSC 01:00 Union Berlin

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 25 17 4 4 73 26 +47 55 2 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 68 33 +35 51 3 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 62 26 +36 50 4 Borussia Mönchengladbach 25 15 4 6 49 30 +19 49 5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 45 30 +15 47 6 Schalke 04 25 9 10 6 33 36 -3 37 7 Wolfsburg 25 9 9 7 34 30 +4 36 8 SC Freiburg 25 10 6 9 34 35 -1 36 9 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 25 10 5 10 35 43 -8 35 10 1. FC Köln 25 10 2 13 39 45 -6 32 11 Union Berlin 25 9 3 13 32 41 -9 30 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 8 4 12 38 41 -3 28 13 Hertha BSC 25 7 7 11 32 48 -16 28 14 Augsburg 1907 25 7 6 12 36 52 -16 27 15 1. FSV Mainz 05 25 8 2 15 34 53 -19 26 16 Fortuna Dusseldorf 25 5 7 13 27 50 -23 22 17 Werder Bremen 24 4 6 14 27 55 -28 18 18 Paderborn 25 4 4 17 30 54 -24 16

