Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – wohninvest WESERSTADION

Date: 18th May 2020

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Struggling Werder Bremen host European hopefuls, Bayer Leverkusen in this game as the Bundesliga finally makes a return.

The host is staring relegation in the face at the moment however their fans would hope that they can return from this break in better shape.

Bremen come into this game second from bottom having lost four and failed to win any of their last five league games.  They are eight points away from safety and they cannot afford to lose more games and more ground as they battle to save their season.

Bayer Leverkusen on the other hand, is chasing a Champions League spot and they would feel that they can get that before the season ends.

They competed in the Champions League this season and they are currently fifth in the league table, just two points off the top four.

Leverkusen were in a fine run of form before the season was suspended as they won four of their last five league games.

The hosts have no wins in their last five games in all competitions while Leverkusen is unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

The circumstances of this game may favour Werder Bremen as players from both sides will be returning with different fitness levels and motivation so there is a chance we could see a shock result if Leverkusen aren’t firing on all cylinders.

This game kicks-off at 19:30 BST.

