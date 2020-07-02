Lazio vs AC Milan Preview

Lazio vs AC Milan Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Date: 4th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT

Two of Italy’s in-form sides meet in this game as Lazio host Milan hoping to keep up with Juventus in the race for the league title.

Milan, on the other hand is making a late charge towards the European places and they know that they might have to win their remaining games to remain competitive.

Lazio head into this game with consecutive wins from their last two games but they face a Milan side that is equally in-form.

Milan drew 2-2 with SPAL last time out however won their previous two games and they are unbeaten since the restart.

Lazio has emerged as the main title challenger to Juventus this year after Inter Milan’s loss of form and just four points separate them from the Old Ladies ahead of this round of matches.

Milan head into this game in 7th position, but just two points separates them from the top six so they would be keen to keep their unbeaten run going in this game.

Ciro Immobile is spearheading Lazio’s bid for the title and his 29 goals and 8 assists in the league this season makes him one player that the Milan defence has to keep an eye on.

This match gets underway at 20:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Inter Milan 20:45 Torino Atalanta 20:45 Brescia Milan 18:30 Parma Bologna 18:30 SSC Napoli Sampdoria 18:30 Cagliari Udinese 20:45 Lazio Sassuolo 20:45 Juventus Roma 20:45 Hellas Verona Lecce 20:45 Fiorentina Torino 18:30 Genoa SPAL 20:45 Inter Milan Hellas Verona 16:15 Atalanta Cagliari 18:30 Sassuolo Milan 20:45 Bologna Parma 16:15 Sampdoria Genoa 18:30 Lecce Fiorentina 18:30 Torino SSC Napoli 18:30 Udinese Brescia 18:30 SPAL Roma 20:45 Inter Milan

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Juventus 32 24 4 4 67 32 +35 76 2 Lazio 32 21 5 6 68 35 +33 68 3 Atalanta 32 20 7 5 87 41 +46 67 4 Inter Milan 31 19 8 4 65 33 +32 65 5 Roma 32 16 6 10 59 43 +16 54 6 SSC Napoli 32 15 7 10 52 43 +9 52 7 Milan 32 14 8 10 45 41 +4 50 8 Sassuolo 32 13 7 12 59 54 +5 46 9 Hellas Verona 32 11 11 10 40 39 +1 44 10 Bologna 32 11 9 12 46 51 -5 42 11 Cagliari 32 10 11 11 48 46 +2 41 12 Parma 32 11 7 14 44 44 +0 40 13 Fiorentina 32 8 12 12 38 44 -6 36 14 Sampdoria 32 10 5 17 39 54 -15 35 15 Udinese 32 9 8 15 31 46 -15 35 16 Torino 31 10 4 17 37 57 -20 34 17 Genoa 32 7 9 16 40 60 -20 30 18 Lecce 32 7 8 17 40 71 -31 29 19 Brescia 32 5 6 21 28 64 -36 21 20 SPAL 32 5 4 23 23 58 -35 19

