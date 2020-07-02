Lazio vs AC Milan Preview

Lazio vs AC Milan Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Date: 4th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT Two of Italy’s in-form sides meet in this game as Lazio host Milan hoping to keep up with Juventus in the race for the league title. Milan, on the other hand is making a late charge towards the European places and they know that they might have to win their remaining games to remain competitive. Lazio head into this game with consecutive wins from their last two games but they face a Milan side that is equally in-form. Milan drew 2-2 with SPAL last time out however won their previous two games and they are unbeaten since the restart. Lazio has emerged as the main title challenger to Juventus this year after Inter Milan’s loss of form and just four points separate them from the Old Ladies ahead of this round of matches. Milan head into this game in 7th position, but just two points separates them from the top six so they would be keen to keep their unbeaten run going in this game. Ciro Immobile is spearheading Lazio’s bid for the title and his 29 goals and 8 assists in the league this season makes him one player that the Milan defence has to keep an eye on. This match gets underway at 20:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
