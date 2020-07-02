Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 2, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Villarreal vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 5th July 2020

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Barcelona’s title bid is in tatters now after they dropped further points against Atletico Madrid in their last game and if they cannot win this game, then they might as well forget about the title this season unless Real Madrid slips up in the race.

Villarreal’s upturn is form has seen them enter the race for the Champions League places and they will look to advance when they take on Barcelona in this game.

Villarreal have been unbeaten since the restart winning five of the six games they have played so they look to be in a good position to cause more problems for Barcelona.

Barcelona has seen the title slip away from their grasp in recent games with no wins from their last two games and three draws from their last five matches.

Their last game against Atletico Madrid showed that they may be struggling under pressure towards the end of the season.  A win here would boost their confidence ahead of the remaining fixtures but if they lose, their title dreams become all the more impossible.

Barcelona do have the upper hand in the head-to-head between these teams as they have won four of their last five meetings against Villarreal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United is one of the most in-form teams in and around Europe at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.