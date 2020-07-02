Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Villarreal vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 5th July 2020 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Barcelona’s title bid is in tatters now after they dropped further points against Atletico Madrid in their last game and if they cannot win this game, then they might as well forget about the title this season unless Real Madrid slips up in the race.

Villarreal’s upturn is form has seen them enter the race for the Champions League places and they will look to advance when they take on Barcelona in this game.

Villarreal have been unbeaten since the restart winning five of the six games they have played so they look to be in a good position to cause more problems for Barcelona.

Barcelona has seen the title slip away from their grasp in recent games with no wins from their last two games and three draws from their last five matches.

Their last game against Atletico Madrid showed that they may be struggling under pressure towards the end of the season. A win here would boost their confidence ahead of the remaining fixtures but if they lose, their title dreams become all the more impossible.

Barcelona do have the upper hand in the head-to-head between these teams as they have won four of their last five meetings against Villarreal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad Granada 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 17:30 Real Valladolid Mallorca 20:00 Granada Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 20:00 Espanyol Real Sociedad 20:00 Sevilla Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Leganes Celta Vigo 20:00 Levante Barcelona 20:00 Osasuna Real Betis 20:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 +43 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 +44 79 3 Atlético de Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 +22 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 +19 66 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 +12 57 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 +9 53 7 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 +9 51 8 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 +7 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 -7 50 10 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 +3 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 -9 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 -8 43 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 -9 41 14 Real Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 -11 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 -15 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 -11 36 17 Deportivo Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 -21 35 18 Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 -23 32 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 -24 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 -30 24

Spanish Primera Results