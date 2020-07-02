Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Villarreal vs Barcelona
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica
Date: 5th July 2020
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Barcelona’s title bid is in tatters now after they dropped further points against Atletico Madrid in their last game and if they cannot win this game, then they might as well forget about the title this season unless Real Madrid slips up in the race.
Villarreal’s upturn is form has seen them enter the race for the Champions League places and they will look to advance when they take on Barcelona in this game.
Villarreal have been unbeaten since the restart winning five of the six games they have played so they look to be in a good position to cause more problems for Barcelona.
Barcelona has seen the title slip away from their grasp in recent games with no wins from their last two games and three draws from their last five matches.
Their last game against Atletico Madrid showed that they may be struggling under pressure towards the end of the season. A win here would boost their confidence ahead of the remaining fixtures but if they lose, their title dreams become all the more impossible.
Barcelona do have the upper hand in the head-to-head between these teams as they have won four of their last five meetings against Villarreal.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|July 13, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Granada
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|July 16, 2020
|Eibar
|17:30
|Real Valladolid
|Mallorca
|20:00
|Granada
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|20:00
|Espanyol
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Sevilla
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Osasuna
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Deportivo Alavés
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|35
|24
|8
|3
|64
|21
|+43
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|24
|7
|5
|80
|36
|+44
|79
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|36
|17
|15
|4
|48
|26
|+22
|66
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|18
|12
|6
|53
|34
|+19
|66
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|57
|45
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|14
|11
|10
|43
|34
|+9
|53
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|32
|+9
|51
|8
|Real Sociedad
|35
|15
|6
|14
|53
|46
|+7
|51
|9
|Valencia
|36
|13
|11
|12
|45
|52
|-7
|50
|10
|Granada
|35
|14
|8
|13
|45
|42
|+3
|50
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|12
|12
|12
|42
|51
|-9
|48
|12
|Levante
|36
|12
|7
|17
|43
|51
|-8
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|36
|10
|11
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|36
|8
|15
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|39
|15
|Eibar
|36
|10
|9
|17
|36
|51
|-15
|39
|16
|Celta Vigo
|36
|7
|15
|14
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|35
|9
|8
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|35
|18
|Leganes
|36
|7
|11
|18
|26
|49
|-23
|32
|19
|Mallorca
|36
|9
|5
|22
|37
|61
|-24
|32
|20
|Espanyol
|36
|5
|9
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|24
Spanish Primera Results
|July 12, 2020
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|Leganes
|1 - 0
|Valencia
|Levante
|1 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Espanyol
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|July 11, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|July 10, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 3
|Granada
|July 9, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 2
|Sevilla
|Mallorca
|2 - 0
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Leganes
|July 8, 2020
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Getafe
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Real Betis
|3 - 0
|Osasuna
|July 7, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|July 6, 2020
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Eibar
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad