Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 6th July 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Jose Mourinho takes his Spurs team against this in-form Everton side hoping to get a win that would help their quest for a Champions League place.
Everton is also looking to finish this season in a European place and their present run of form puts them in a fine position to achieve that.
Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 loss against Sheffield United in their last league game and that result is a major setback in their bid for Europe however, Mourinho has a fully fit team to pick from and the Portuguese boss should motivate his players to get back to winning ways here.
Everton is one of the in-form sides since the restart as they haven’t lost a game and they come here on a run of two straight wins.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are currently 11th in the league table but just a point separates them from Tottenham while eight points separate them from the last European place so they have an outside chance of making it.
Spurs on the other hand, are in a better league position as they come into this game 9th in the league table however, they have been very inconsistent lately and this could affect their end to the season – a win in this game would bring a much-needed morale boost.
The last two games between these teams ended in draws while Spurs won the previous three.
