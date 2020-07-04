Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 6th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Jose Mourinho takes his Spurs team against this in-form Everton side hoping to get a win that would help their quest for a Champions League place.

Everton is also looking to finish this season in a European place and their present run of form puts them in a fine position to achieve that.

Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 loss against Sheffield United in their last league game and that result is a major setback in their bid for Europe however, Mourinho has a fully fit team to pick from and the Portuguese boss should motivate his players to get back to winning ways here.

Everton is one of the in-form sides since the restart as they haven’t lost a game and they come here on a run of two straight wins.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are currently 11th in the league table but just a point separates them from Tottenham while eight points separate them from the last European place so they have an outside chance of making it.

Spurs on the other hand, are in a better league position as they come into this game 9th in the league table however, they have been very inconsistent lately and this could affect their end to the season – a win in this game would bring a much-needed morale boost.

The last two games between these teams ended in draws while Spurs won the previous three.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Manchester United 20:00 Southampton Chelsea 20:15 Norwich City Newcastle United 18:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 18:00 AFC Bournemouth Burnley 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 20:15 Liverpool Leicester City 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Aston Villa Southampton 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 20:15 Manchester United West Ham United 20:00 Watford Norwich City 17:30 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 18:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 18:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Crystal Palace Watford 18:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 20:15 Arsenal

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 +49 93 2 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 +57 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 +14 60 4 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 +29 59 5 Manchester United 34 16 10 8 59 33 +26 58 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 13 8 48 37 +11 55 7 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 +5 54 8 Tottenham Hotspur 35 14 10 11 54 45 +9 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 +7 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 -8 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 -11 45 12 Southampton 34 13 5 16 43 56 -13 44 13 Newcastle United 35 11 10 14 36 52 -16 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 -15 42 15 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 12 15 36 52 -16 36 16 West Ham United 35 9 7 19 44 59 -15 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 -21 34 18 AFC Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 -24 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 -27 30 20 Norwich City 35 5 6 24 26 67 -41 21

Latest Premier League Results