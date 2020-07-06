Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Balaídos Date: 7th July 2020 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Celta Vigo welcome Atletico Madrid for this La Liga game with both teams chasing different goals ahead of the closure of the season.

Celta Vigo come into this game 16th in the league table with just five points separating them from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid has been in fine form and that has helped them climb up to 3rd in the league table – they now look certain to play in the Champions League next season.

With four matches to go, the visitors are clear of fourth-place by five points however they don’t want to slip up in this game.

Celta also knows that dropping points is too dangerous for their bid to survive relegation and they will be looking to pull off a big result in this game, similar to what they did against Barcelona recently.

Celta started the resumption of the season well but they have since struggled for form with no wins from their last three games.

Atletico arrives here with no losses from their last seven games, five of which have ended in wins for them.

Celta is unbeaten in four home games while Atletico is unbeaten in seven away games ahead of this match.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad Granada 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 17:30 Real Valladolid Mallorca 20:00 Granada Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 20:00 Espanyol Real Sociedad 20:00 Sevilla Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Leganes Celta Vigo 20:00 Levante Barcelona 20:00 Osasuna Real Betis 20:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 +43 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 +44 79 3 Atlético de Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 +22 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 +19 66 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 +12 57 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 +9 53 7 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 +9 51 8 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 +7 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 -7 50 10 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 +3 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 -9 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 -8 43 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 -9 41 14 Real Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 -11 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 -15 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 -11 36 17 Deportivo Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 -21 35 18 Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 -23 32 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 -24 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 -30 24

Spanish Primera Results