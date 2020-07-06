Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Balaídos
Date: 7th July 2020
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Celta Vigo welcome Atletico Madrid for this La Liga game with both teams chasing different goals ahead of the closure of the season.
Celta Vigo come into this game 16th in the league table with just five points separating them from the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid has been in fine form and that has helped them climb up to 3rd in the league table – they now look certain to play in the Champions League next season.
With four matches to go, the visitors are clear of fourth-place by five points however they don’t want to slip up in this game.
Celta also knows that dropping points is too dangerous for their bid to survive relegation and they will be looking to pull off a big result in this game, similar to what they did against Barcelona recently.
Celta started the resumption of the season well but they have since struggled for form with no wins from their last three games.
Atletico arrives here with no losses from their last seven games, five of which have ended in wins for them.
Celta is unbeaten in four home games while Atletico is unbeaten in seven away games ahead of this match.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|July 13, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Granada
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|July 16, 2020
|Eibar
|17:30
|Real Valladolid
|Mallorca
|20:00
|Granada
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|20:00
|Espanyol
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Sevilla
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Osasuna
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Deportivo Alavés
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|35
|24
|8
|3
|64
|21
|+43
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|24
|7
|5
|80
|36
|+44
|79
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|36
|17
|15
|4
|48
|26
|+22
|66
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|18
|12
|6
|53
|34
|+19
|66
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|57
|45
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|14
|11
|10
|43
|34
|+9
|53
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|32
|+9
|51
|8
|Real Sociedad
|35
|15
|6
|14
|53
|46
|+7
|51
|9
|Valencia
|36
|13
|11
|12
|45
|52
|-7
|50
|10
|Granada
|35
|14
|8
|13
|45
|42
|+3
|50
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|12
|12
|12
|42
|51
|-9
|48
|12
|Levante
|36
|12
|7
|17
|43
|51
|-8
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|36
|10
|11
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|36
|8
|15
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|39
|15
|Eibar
|36
|10
|9
|17
|36
|51
|-15
|39
|16
|Celta Vigo
|36
|7
|15
|14
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|35
|9
|8
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|35
|18
|Leganes
|36
|7
|11
|18
|26
|49
|-23
|32
|19
|Mallorca
|36
|9
|5
|22
|37
|61
|-24
|32
|20
|Espanyol
|36
|5
|9
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|24
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|July 12, 2020
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|Leganes
|1 - 0
|Valencia
|Levante
|1 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Espanyol
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|July 11, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|July 10, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 3
|Granada
|July 9, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 2
|Sevilla
|Mallorca
|2 - 0
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Leganes
|July 8, 2020
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Getafe
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Real Betis
|3 - 0
|Osasuna
|July 7, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|July 6, 2020
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Eibar
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad