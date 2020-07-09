Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla FC Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla FC Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – San Mamés Date: 9th July 2020 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Sevilla visit Bilbao in this game looking to maintain their quest for a Champions League place at the end of the season.

The host is looking for a Europa League spot at the end of the season and they would be keen to avoid a defeat in this game.

Bilbao lost their last game 1-0 to Real Madrid however they won their previous two games and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.

Sevilla come here in a fine run of form that has seen them go 13 games unbeaten ahead of this match.

Sevilla’s run has been littered with draws however, they have won their last two games ahead of this match.

Bilbao were on a four game unbeaten run at home before their match against Real Madrid and Sevilla has also not lost any of their last six away games in this competition.

When these teams have met in the past, it has been a very close affair each time with both teams having two wins and a draw from their last five head-to-heads.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad Granada 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 17:30 Real Valladolid Mallorca 20:00 Granada Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 20:00 Espanyol Real Sociedad 20:00 Sevilla Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Leganes Celta Vigo 20:00 Levante Barcelona 20:00 Osasuna Real Betis 20:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 +43 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 +44 79 3 Atlético de Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 +22 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 +19 66 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 +12 57 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 +9 53 7 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 +9 51 8 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 +7 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 -7 50 10 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 +3 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 -9 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 -8 43 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 -9 41 14 Real Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 -11 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 -15 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 -11 36 17 Deportivo Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 -21 35 18 Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 -23 32 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 -24 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 -30 24

Spanish Primera Results