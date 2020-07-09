Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla FC Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla FC
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – San Mamés
Date: 9th July 2020
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Sevilla visit Bilbao in this game looking to maintain their quest for a Champions League place at the end of the season.
The host is looking for a Europa League spot at the end of the season and they would be keen to avoid a defeat in this game.
Bilbao lost their last game 1-0 to Real Madrid however they won their previous two games and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.
Sevilla come here in a fine run of form that has seen them go 13 games unbeaten ahead of this match.
Sevilla’s run has been littered with draws however, they have won their last two games ahead of this match.
Bilbao were on a four game unbeaten run at home before their match against Real Madrid and Sevilla has also not lost any of their last six away games in this competition.
When these teams have met in the past, it has been a very close affair each time with both teams having two wins and a draw from their last five head-to-heads.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|July 13, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Granada
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|July 16, 2020
|Eibar
|17:30
|Real Valladolid
|Mallorca
|20:00
|Granada
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|20:00
|Espanyol
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Sevilla
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Osasuna
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Deportivo Alavés
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|35
|24
|8
|3
|64
|21
|+43
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|24
|7
|5
|80
|36
|+44
|79
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|36
|17
|15
|4
|48
|26
|+22
|66
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|18
|12
|6
|53
|34
|+19
|66
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|57
|45
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|14
|11
|10
|43
|34
|+9
|53
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|32
|+9
|51
|8
|Real Sociedad
|35
|15
|6
|14
|53
|46
|+7
|51
|9
|Valencia
|36
|13
|11
|12
|45
|52
|-7
|50
|10
|Granada
|35
|14
|8
|13
|45
|42
|+3
|50
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|12
|12
|12
|42
|51
|-9
|48
|12
|Levante
|36
|12
|7
|17
|43
|51
|-8
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|36
|10
|11
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|36
|8
|15
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|39
|15
|Eibar
|36
|10
|9
|17
|36
|51
|-15
|39
|16
|Celta Vigo
|36
|7
|15
|14
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|35
|9
|8
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|35
|18
|Leganes
|36
|7
|11
|18
|26
|49
|-23
|32
|19
|Mallorca
|36
|9
|5
|22
|37
|61
|-24
|32
|20
|Espanyol
|36
|5
|9
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|24
Spanish Primera Results
|July 12, 2020
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|Leganes
|1 - 0
|Valencia
|Levante
|1 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Espanyol
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|July 11, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|July 10, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 3
|Granada
|July 9, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 2
|Sevilla
|Mallorca
|2 - 0
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Leganes
|July 8, 2020
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Getafe
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Real Betis
|3 - 0
|Osasuna
|July 7, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|July 6, 2020
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Eibar
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad