Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla FC Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla FC

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 9th July 2020

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Sevilla visit Bilbao in this game looking to maintain their quest for a Champions League place at the end of the season.

The host is looking for a Europa League spot at the end of the season and they would be keen to avoid a defeat in this game.

Bilbao lost their last game 1-0 to Real Madrid however they won their previous two games and they would be keen to get back to winning ways in this game.

Sevilla come here in a fine run of form that has seen them go 13 games unbeaten ahead of this match.

Sevilla’s run has been littered with draws however, they have won their last two games ahead of this match.

Bilbao were on a four game unbeaten run at home before their match against Real Madrid and Sevilla has also not lost any of their last six away games in this competition.

When these teams have met in the past, it has been a very close affair each time with both teams having two wins and a draw from their last five head-to-heads.

