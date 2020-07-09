Real Madrid vs Alaves Preview

Real Madrid vs Alaves Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Alfredo Di Stéfano Date: 10th July 2020 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Real Madrid will continue their quest for the La Liga title when they host Alaves for this league game.

Los Blancos have overtaken Barcelona at the top of the league table and they have been in fine form ahead of this game.

Zinedine Zidane’s team is in the midst of a run of seven straight wins as they look to remain perfect and deny Barca the chance to return in the race.

Alaves on the other hand, is struggling close to the foot of the league table and their recent run of form is one of a team that will be relegated this season if they don’t get their act together.

Alaves won their second game after the restart however, they have lost all five of their last five games ahead of this match and six of the seven games they have played since the restart.

Alaves earned a surprised win against Los Blancos in October 2018 but they have largely suffered in this fixture.

Madrid has won four of the last five head-to-heads and the host has won their last eight home games against the visitors.

Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad Granada 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 17:30 Real Valladolid Mallorca 20:00 Granada Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 20:00 Espanyol Real Sociedad 20:00 Sevilla Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Leganes Celta Vigo 20:00 Levante Barcelona 20:00 Osasuna Real Betis 20:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 +43 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 +44 79 3 Atlético de Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 +22 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 +19 66 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 +12 57 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 +9 53 7 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 +9 51 8 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 +7 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 -7 50 10 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 +3 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 -9 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 -8 43 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 -9 41 14 Real Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 -11 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 -15 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 -11 36 17 Deportivo Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 -21 35 18 Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 -23 32 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 -24 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 -30 24

