Real Madrid vs Alaves Preview

Real Madrid vs Alaves

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Alfredo Di Stéfano

Date: 10th July 2020

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Real Madrid will continue their quest for the La Liga title when they host Alaves for this league game.

Los Blancos have overtaken Barcelona at the top of the league table and they have been in fine form ahead of this game.

Zinedine Zidane’s team is in the midst of a run of seven straight wins as they look to remain perfect and deny Barca the chance to return in the race.

Alaves on the other hand, is struggling close to the foot of the league table and their recent run of form is one of a team that will be relegated this season if they don’t get their act together.

Alaves won their second game after the restart however, they have lost all five of their last five games ahead of this match and six of the seven games they have played since the restart.

Alaves earned a surprised win against Los Blancos in October 2018 but they have largely suffered in this fixture.

Madrid has won four of the last five head-to-heads and the host has won their last eight home games against the visitors.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

