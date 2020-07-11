Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 11th July 2020
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Atletico Madrid will look to continue their fine run of form as they take on Real Betis in this La Liga match.
The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo last time out and that was their second draw in three games.
Betis won their last game 3-0 against Osasuna to continue their return to form that sees them arrive here unbeaten in two games.
Atletico have been in solid form and when they have played at home, they have been the victors in 9 of their last 11 games losing none with Liverpool one of the teams that they have beaten in that time.
Betis drew their last away game at Celta Vigo however, they haven’t had the best of times on the road with four losses and no wins from their last five away games.
The visitors also struggle when they visit Atletico as they have lost four of their last five visits there.
While Atletico is 6 points inside the top four, Betis are 13th in the league table with 41 points and they are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the league table.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|July 13, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Granada
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|July 16, 2020
|Eibar
|17:30
|Real Valladolid
|Mallorca
|20:00
|Granada
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|20:00
|Espanyol
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Sevilla
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Osasuna
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Deportivo Alavés
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|35
|24
|8
|3
|64
|21
|+43
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|24
|7
|5
|80
|36
|+44
|79
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|36
|17
|15
|4
|48
|26
|+22
|66
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|18
|12
|6
|53
|34
|+19
|66
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|57
|45
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|14
|11
|10
|43
|34
|+9
|53
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|32
|+9
|51
|8
|Real Sociedad
|35
|15
|6
|14
|53
|46
|+7
|51
|9
|Valencia
|36
|13
|11
|12
|45
|52
|-7
|50
|10
|Granada
|35
|14
|8
|13
|45
|42
|+3
|50
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|12
|12
|12
|42
|51
|-9
|48
|12
|Levante
|36
|12
|7
|17
|43
|51
|-8
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|36
|10
|11
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|36
|8
|15
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|39
|15
|Eibar
|36
|10
|9
|17
|36
|51
|-15
|39
|16
|Celta Vigo
|36
|7
|15
|14
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|35
|9
|8
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|35
|18
|Leganes
|36
|7
|11
|18
|26
|49
|-23
|32
|19
|Mallorca
|36
|9
|5
|22
|37
|61
|-24
|32
|20
|Espanyol
|36
|5
|9
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|24
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|July 12, 2020
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|Leganes
|1 - 0
|Valencia
|Levante
|1 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Espanyol
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|July 11, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|July 10, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 3
|Granada
|July 9, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 2
|Sevilla
|Mallorca
|2 - 0
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Leganes
|July 8, 2020
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Getafe
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Real Betis
|3 - 0
|Osasuna
|July 7, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|July 6, 2020
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Eibar
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad