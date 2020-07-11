Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 11, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano

Date: 11th July 2020

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will look to continue their fine run of form as they take on Real Betis in this La Liga match.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo last time out and that was their second draw in three games.

Betis won their last game 3-0 against Osasuna to continue their return to form that sees them arrive here unbeaten in two games.

Atletico have been in solid form and when they have played at home, they have been the victors in 9 of their last 11 games losing none with Liverpool one of the teams that they have beaten in that time.

Betis drew their last away game at Celta Vigo however, they haven’t had the best of times on the road with four losses and no wins from their last five away games.

The visitors also struggle when they visit Atletico as they have lost four of their last five visits there.

While Atletico is 6 points inside the top four, Betis are 13th in the league table with 41 points and they are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the league table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United is one of the most in-form teams in and around Europe at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.