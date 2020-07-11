Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 11th July 2020 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will look to continue their fine run of form as they take on Real Betis in this La Liga match.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo last time out and that was their second draw in three games.

Betis won their last game 3-0 against Osasuna to continue their return to form that sees them arrive here unbeaten in two games.

Atletico have been in solid form and when they have played at home, they have been the victors in 9 of their last 11 games losing none with Liverpool one of the teams that they have beaten in that time.

Betis drew their last away game at Celta Vigo however, they haven’t had the best of times on the road with four losses and no wins from their last five away games.

The visitors also struggle when they visit Atletico as they have lost four of their last five visits there.

While Atletico is 6 points inside the top four, Betis are 13th in the league table with 41 points and they are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the league table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad Granada 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 17:30 Real Valladolid Mallorca 20:00 Granada Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 20:00 Espanyol Real Sociedad 20:00 Sevilla Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Leganes Celta Vigo 20:00 Levante Barcelona 20:00 Osasuna Real Betis 20:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 +43 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 +44 79 3 Atlético de Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 +22 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 +19 66 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 +12 57 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 +9 53 7 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 +9 51 8 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 +7 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 -7 50 10 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 +3 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 -9 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 -8 43 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 -9 41 14 Real Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 -11 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 -15 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 -11 36 17 Deportivo Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 -21 35 18 Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 -23 32 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 -24 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 -30 24

Spanish Primera Results