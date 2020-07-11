Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 12th July 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Arsenal and Tottenham face each other in one of the most important North London derby in recent seasons with both teams looking to end this campaign in a European place. The Gunners have been in a better run of form since the restart and that explains why Mikel Arteta’s side is a place and a point above their host ahead of this game. This will be Jose Mourinho’s first north London derby and the special one will look to make a statement especially after having to hit back at Arsenal for mocking his side’s loss to Sheffield United. Spurs are in a terrible run of form ahead of this game with just two wins from their last ten games in all competitions. Arsenal on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and Mikel Arteta’s side has lost just three times this year ahead of this match. When these teams have met recently, it has been a close affair with their last two meetings ending in draws. Spurs have had the slight upper hand with two wins and a loss in their last five head-to-heads. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 12th July 2020
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Arsenal and Tottenham face each other in one of the most important North London derby in recent seasons with both teams looking to end this campaign in a European place.
The Gunners have been in a better run of form since the restart and that explains why Mikel Arteta’s side is a place and a point above their host ahead of this game.
This will be Jose Mourinho’s first north London derby and the special one will look to make a statement especially after having to hit back at Arsenal for mocking his side’s loss to Sheffield United.
Spurs are in a terrible run of form ahead of this game with just two wins from their last ten games in all competitions.
Arsenal on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and Mikel Arteta’s side has lost just three times this year ahead of this match.
When these teams have met recently, it has been a close affair with their last two meetings ending in draws. Spurs have had the slight upper hand with two wins and a loss in their last five head-to-heads.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results