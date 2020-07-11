Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 12th July 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham face each other in one of the most important North London derby in recent seasons with both teams looking to end this campaign in a European place.

The Gunners have been in a better run of form since the restart and that explains why Mikel Arteta’s side is a place and a point above their host ahead of this game.

This will be Jose Mourinho’s first north London derby and the special one will look to make a statement especially after having to hit back at Arsenal for mocking his side’s loss to Sheffield United.

Spurs are in a terrible run of form ahead of this game with just two wins from their last ten games in all competitions.

Arsenal on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and Mikel Arteta’s side has lost just three times this year ahead of this match.

When these teams have met recently, it has been a close affair with their last two meetings ending in draws. Spurs have had the slight upper hand with two wins and a loss in their last five head-to-heads.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Manchester United 20:00 Southampton Chelsea 20:15 Norwich City Newcastle United 18:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 18:00 AFC Bournemouth Burnley 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 20:15 Liverpool Leicester City 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Aston Villa Southampton 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 20:15 Manchester United West Ham United 20:00 Watford Norwich City 17:30 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 18:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 18:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Crystal Palace Watford 18:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 20:15 Arsenal

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 +49 93 2 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 +57 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 +14 60 4 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 +29 59 5 Manchester United 34 16 10 8 59 33 +26 58 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 13 8 48 37 +11 55 7 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 +5 54 8 Tottenham Hotspur 35 14 10 11 54 45 +9 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 +7 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 -8 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 -11 45 12 Southampton 34 13 5 16 43 56 -13 44 13 Newcastle United 35 11 10 14 36 52 -16 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 -15 42 15 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 12 15 36 52 -16 36 16 West Ham United 35 9 7 19 44 59 -15 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 -21 34 18 AFC Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 -24 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 -27 30 20 Norwich City 35 5 6 24 26 67 -41 21

Latest Premier League Results