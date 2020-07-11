Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 11, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 12th July 2020

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham face each other in one of the most important North London derby in recent seasons with both teams looking to end this campaign in a European place.

The Gunners have been in a better run of form since the restart and that explains why Mikel Arteta’s side is a place and a point above their host ahead of this game.

This will be Jose Mourinho’s first north London derby and the special one will look to make a statement especially after having to hit back at Arsenal for mocking his side’s loss to Sheffield United.

Spurs are in a terrible run of form ahead of this game with just two wins from their last ten games in all competitions.

Arsenal on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and Mikel Arteta’s side has lost just three times this year ahead of this match.

When these teams have met recently, it has been a close affair with their last two meetings ending in draws.  Spurs have had the slight upper hand with two wins and a loss in their last five head-to-heads.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United is one of the most in-form teams in and around Europe at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.