Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 13th July 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Manchester United is one of the most in-form teams in and around Europe at the moment and it looks very likely that they will end this season in a Champions League place however they would face a very stubborn Southampton side in this game.
The Red Devils have won their last five games in all competitions and they became the first Premier League team to win four consecutive games with at least a three goal margin following their 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
Southampton survived being mauled 9-0 last year to become one of the in-form teams this season.
The Saints are not a threat to the top four but they have earned some good results that should worry Manchester United.
They are unbeaten in their last three games, two of which ended in wins for them including a 1-0 win over Manchester City.
The Saints have one of the best away records since the restart as they haven’t lost an away game since that time.
Manchester United are also in the midst a fine run of form at home as they have won all five of their last five home games and in that time, they have kept a clean sheet in four of those games.
