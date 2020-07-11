Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 13th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United is one of the most in-form teams in and around Europe at the moment and it looks very likely that they will end this season in a Champions League place however they would face a very stubborn Southampton side in this game.

The Red Devils have won their last five games in all competitions and they became the first Premier League team to win four consecutive games with at least a three goal margin following their 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Southampton survived being mauled 9-0 last year to become one of the in-form teams this season.

The Saints are not a threat to the top four but they have earned some good results that should worry Manchester United.

They are unbeaten in their last three games, two of which ended in wins for them including a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Saints have one of the best away records since the restart as they haven’t lost an away game since that time.

Manchester United are also in the midst a fine run of form at home as they have won all five of their last five home games and in that time, they have kept a clean sheet in four of those games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester United 20:00 Southampton Chelsea 20:15 Norwich City Newcastle United 18:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 18:00 AFC Bournemouth Burnley 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 20:15 Liverpool Leicester City 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Aston Villa Southampton 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 20:15 Manchester United West Ham United 20:00 Watford Norwich City 17:30 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 18:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 18:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Crystal Palace Watford 18:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 20:15 Arsenal

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 +49 93 2 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 +57 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 +14 60 4 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 +29 59 5 Manchester United 34 16 10 8 59 33 +26 58 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 13 8 48 37 +11 55 7 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 +5 54 8 Tottenham Hotspur 35 14 10 11 54 45 +9 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 +7 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 -8 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 -11 45 12 Southampton 34 13 5 16 43 56 -13 44 13 Newcastle United 35 11 10 14 36 52 -16 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 -15 42 15 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 12 15 36 52 -16 36 16 West Ham United 35 9 7 19 44 59 -15 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 -21 34 18 AFC Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 -24 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 -27 30 20 Norwich City 35 5 6 24 26 67 -41 21

