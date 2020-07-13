Chelsea vs Norwich City Preview

Chelsea vs Norwich City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 14th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Chelsea will continue their quest to finish this season in a Champions League place when they play host to relegated Norwich City in this game.

The Blues suffered a major setback in their bid to end the season near the top after they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield United in their last league game.

They were however, lucky because Leicester City was also surprisingly beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth and that has reduced the pressure on Frank Lampard’s men.

Now that Manchester City’s Champions League ban hasn’t been upheld, fifth position is no longer enough to play in the Champions League next season so the Blues will look to win this game at all costs.

Norwich City became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season when they were beaten by West Ham 4-0 in their last league game.

Daniel Farke’s side is now going to start planning for life in England’s second tier next season.

Now they have nothing to play for and they will look to throw a spanner into Chelsea’s bid to end the season as high as they can.

Chelsea has won three and lost none of their last five matches against the Canaries.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 +49 93 2 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 +57 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 +14 60 4 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 +29 59 5 Manchester United 35 16 11 8 61 35 +26 59 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 13 8 48 37 +11 55 7 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 +5 54 8 Tottenham Hotspur 35 14 10 11 54 45 +9 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 +7 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 -8 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 -11 45 12 Southampton 35 13 6 16 45 58 -13 45 13 Newcastle United 35 11 10 14 36 52 -16 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 -15 42 15 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 12 15 36 52 -16 36 16 West Ham United 35 9 7 19 44 59 -15 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 -21 34 18 AFC Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 -24 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 -27 30 20 Norwich City 35 5 6 24 26 67 -41 21

