Chelsea vs Norwich City Preview

Chelsea vs Norwich City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 14th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Chelsea will continue their quest to finish this season in a Champions League place when they play host to relegated Norwich City in this game. The Blues suffered a major setback in their bid to end the season near the top after they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield United in their last league game. They were however, lucky because Leicester City was also surprisingly beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth and that has reduced the pressure on Frank Lampard's men. Now that Manchester City's Champions League ban hasn't been upheld, fifth position is no longer enough to play in the Champions League next season so the Blues will look to win this game at all costs. Norwich City became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season when they were beaten by West Ham 4-0 in their last league game. Daniel Farke's side is now going to start planning for life in England's second tier next season. Now they have nothing to play for and they will look to throw a spanner into Chelsea's bid to end the season as high as they can. Chelsea has won three and lost none of their last five matches against the Canaries.
Chelsea will continue their quest to finish this season in a Champions League place when they play host to relegated Norwich City in this game.
The Blues suffered a major setback in their bid to end the season near the top after they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield United in their last league game.
They were however, lucky because Leicester City was also surprisingly beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth and that has reduced the pressure on Frank Lampard’s men.
Now that Manchester City’s Champions League ban hasn’t been upheld, fifth position is no longer enough to play in the Champions League next season so the Blues will look to win this game at all costs.
Norwich City became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season when they were beaten by West Ham 4-0 in their last league game.
Daniel Farke’s side is now going to start planning for life in England’s second tier next season.
Now they have nothing to play for and they will look to throw a spanner into Chelsea’s bid to end the season as high as they can.
Chelsea has won three and lost none of their last five matches against the Canaries.
