Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 16th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United missed the chance to enter the top four when they allowed Southampton to earn a late draw at Old Trafford in their last game.

They have another chance to get there with a win in this game and they will hope that they can earn the maximum points against this stubborn Palace side.

Manchester United haven’t struggled to win games recently and they would be happy to know that they are facing one of the most out of form teams in the league in this game.

Palace have lost all five of their last five matches since the restart. They won their first game after the restart but they have been on a run of losses since that time.

Their home form has seen them lose three of their last five.

Manchester United are unbeaten in more than 15 games ahead of this match and they will be asking extra from themselves to be able to stop Crystal Palace from scoring.

Manchester United have also enjoyed themselves when they have faced the Eagles in recent times winning their last three on the trot.

