West Ham United vs Watford Preview

West Ham United vs Watford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 17th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The race to escape relegation from the Premier League this season continues as West Ham host Watford in this must-win game.

West Ham and Watford both have a healthy cushion on the bottom three places but both of them know that they have to keep winning games to remain in the Premier League.

Both of these sides are taking their survival bid seriously with some impressive results coming in their recent games.

The Hammers beat Norwich City 4-0 away in their last league game while Watford come here on the back of consecutive 2-1 wins over Norwich and Newcastle United.

Both teams are leve on points heading into this game. While a draw would be a fair result for all, a defeat for either side would push them closer to the relegation zone if sides below them win.

West Ham has had the upper hand when these teams have met recently with the Hammers winning the last two head-to-head meetings, both at Vicarage Road.

Michail Antonio scored four times in his last league game and he is one to watch for Watford’s defence in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. West Ham United 20:00 Watford Norwich City 17:30 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 18:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 18:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Crystal Palace Watford 18:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 20:15 Arsenal Manchester United 18:00 West Ham United Liverpool 20:15 Chelsea

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 +48 93 2 Manchester City 36 24 3 9 93 35 +58 75 3 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 +15 63 4 Leicester City 36 18 8 10 67 36 +31 62 5 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 +28 62 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 14 14 8 49 38 +11 56 7 Tottenham Hotspur 36 15 10 11 57 46 +11 55 8 Sheffield United 36 14 12 10 38 35 +3 54 9 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 +8 53 10 Burnley 36 14 9 13 40 48 -8 51 11 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 -11 46 12 Southampton 36 13 7 16 46 59 -13 46 13 Newcastle United 36 11 10 15 37 55 -18 43 14 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 -17 42 15 Brighton & Hov… 36 8 13 15 37 53 -16 37 16 West Ham United 35 9 7 19 44 59 -15 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 -21 34 18 AFC Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 -25 31 19 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 -27 31 20 Norwich City 36 5 6 25 26 68 -42 21

