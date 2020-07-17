West Ham United vs Watford Preview

West Ham United vs Watford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 17th July 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The race to escape relegation from the Premier League this season continues as West Ham host Watford in this must-win game.

West Ham and Watford both have a healthy cushion on the bottom three places but both of them know that they have to keep winning games to remain in the Premier League.

Both of these sides are taking their survival bid seriously with some impressive results coming in their recent games.

The Hammers beat Norwich City 4-0 away in their last league game while Watford come here on the back of consecutive 2-1 wins over Norwich and Newcastle United.

Both teams are leve on points heading into this game.  While a draw would be a fair result for all, a defeat for either side would push them closer to the relegation zone if sides below them win.

West Ham has had the upper hand when these teams have met recently with the Hammers winning the last two head-to-head meetings, both at Vicarage Road.

Michail Antonio scored four times in his last league game and he is one to watch for Watford’s defence in this game.

